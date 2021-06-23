Cancel
Microsoft releases new firmware updates for Surface Laptop Go and Surface Laptop 1 and 2

By Rabia Noureen
onmsft.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMicrosoft has released a slew of firmware updates for its Surface devices, specifically, the first and second-generation models of the Surface Laptop and Surface Laptop Go. These updates are mostly focused on improving the overall stability of the system and also bring a bunch of fixes. For the owners of...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Firmware#Surface Laptop 3#160mhz Network#Uefi
