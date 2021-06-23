Cancel
Rock Butte Fire Complex 5:30-am 6-23-21

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Rock Butte Fire Complex at last report was 802-acres. The complex is made up of 5-lightning fires north of Paulden and west of Highway-89. Paulden remains on “READY” status, which was downgraded from “SET” status Tuesday.

Backbone Fire 1% contained 8:45-am 6-23-21

The Backbone Fire between Camp Verde and Pine and Strawberry is 1% contained. Officials say the fire has now burned 38,321-acres. To the north crews are conducting burnout operations along Highway-260. To the east they’re stopping the fire from getting into Hardscrabble Canyon and then to Pine. To the south, crews continue to stop any fire that crosses the Verde River and to the west, crews are ready to burn out a community protection line on Wingfield Mesa if needed to protect Camp Verde. They’re also stopping the fire from spreading across the Verde River.
Rafael Fire 5:30-am 6-23-21

The Rafael Fire north of Perkinsville and East of Highway-89 was last reported at 24,064-acres with 0% containment. YCSO last night put some rural ranches in the area of North Forest Service Road-525 and Bill Grey Road, West of Sedona, on “GO” status with several other properties placed on “SET” status; check with YCSO for specifics. All other evacuation and pre-evacuation notices remain in place.
Castleford Butte Fire burning near Balanced Rock now contained

CASTLEFORD, Idaho — The Castleford Butte Fire was contained Sunday night after starting on Saturday. The Bureau of Land Management's spokesperson said this fire is one mile west of Balanced Rock and the fire is still estimated at 5,412 acres. The fire is estimated to be under control by 8...
Arizona Wildfires Update, including the 5 Rock Butte fires

The five fires being managed by the Arizona Central West Zone Type 3 Incident Management team are the. following [from north to south – all acreages are approximate and current as of 6/19, 1900]:. • Red Hat Fire – Discovered 6/17: 49 acres. • Limestone Fire – Discovered 6/17: 33...
Afternoon Wildfire/Forest Closure Updates, 06/23/21: Rafael, Wyrick, Rock Butte

Several major wildfires continue to burn in the northern half of state, and national forests close public access due to extreme fire danger. Here are the latest updates:. Some ranches west of Sedona remain evacuated, and several Flagstaff area neighborhoods are on SET Status for evacuation as the Rafael Fire continues to burn north of Perkinsville. A spokesperson for the Prescott National Forest earlier today said the fire has crossed Sycamore Canyon and is moving east to Casner Mountain. The neighborhoods of Kachina Village, University Heights, Mountain Dell, Pine Del, Forest Highlands, Garland Prairie and Pine Aire Estates, plus Woody Mountain Road south of I-40 are on ‘SET’ status and should be prepared to evacuate if necessary. Volunteers with the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office are going door to door in the SET zone informing residents about the READY/SET/GO evacuation system and encourage them to register with the county for emergency notifications.
Rafael crawls into Red Rock Secret Mountain Wilderness 9:20-am 6-24-21

Prescott National Forest fire officials say the Rafael Fire advanced into Sycamore Canyon and moved on top of the Mogollon Rim on both the Kaibab National Forest on Sycamore Point and Coconino National Forest near Casner Mountain. On the Prescott National Forest, the southwest corner of the fire has not advanced west or south for the last 2-days. A Type-1 team took control of the fire this morning. Today, the fire is expected to move north in Sycamore Canyon near Dorsey Spring and east into Red Rock Secret Mountain Wilderness. The fire has charred 36,000-acres and remains 0% contained. Follow the Yavapai and Coconino County Sheriff office websites for current evacuation and pre-evacuation information.
Wildfire Update – Rock Butte Fires & Rafael Fire

The six fires being managed by the Arizona Central West Zone Type 3 Incident Management team are the following [from north to south – all acreages are approximate and current as of 6/20, 2000]:. Rock Butte Fires:. Red Hat Fire – 75 acres. Limestone Fire – 43 acres. Spring Fire...
Backbone Fire evacuations of Pine and Strawberry could last another week 9-am 6-24-21

Fire officials working the Backbone Fire between Camp Verde and Pine and Strawberry say a portion of the fire yesterday received up to a quarter inch of rain, which helped to calm the fire. Officials say dry weather and reduced humidity Friday and Saturday will remove any effects of the rain. It’s for that reason, the team expects that residents of Strawberry and Pine will stay evacuated for at least another week. Crews today are working on a direct fire line on Deadman Mesa to stop forward progression of the fire toward Strawberry and Pine. Camp Verde and nearby communities will continue to see the fire slowly move northwest towards their towns. Firefighters are working to strength control lines and assess community defense needs. Follow the Yavapai and Gila County Sheriff office websites for current evacuation and pre-evacuation information. The fire has charred over 40,000-acres and is just 1% contained.
Rain slows Tiger Fire/Press Release Attached

Rain on July 4th reduces fire activity on Tiger Fire. Location: 11 miles east of Crown King     . Start Date: June 30, 3:45 p.m. Daisy Mountain Fire Station 143 at 350 South Old Black Canyon Highway, Black Canyon City. COMMUNITY MEETING- Facebook Live with the IC and Operations July 5 at...

