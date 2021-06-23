Cancel
Computers

High performance computing emerges as 'new battleground' for IT vendors

By Sead Fadilpašić
Itproportal
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew artificial intelligence-powered applications and the mountains of data generated by IoT sensors are set to drive demand for high performance computing (HPC) solutions, a new report from GlobalData claims. The data and analytics company says the market for HPC solutions and AI servers will become “increasingly vibrant and competitive”...

Chris Drake
Computersarxiv.org

High Performance Optimization at the Door of the Exascale

Quest for processing speed potential. In fact, we always get a fraction of the technically available computing power (so-called {\em theoretical peak}), and the gap is likely to go hand-to-hand with the hardware complexity of the target system. Among the key aspects of this complexity, we have: the {\em heterogeneity} of the computing units, the {\em memory hierarchy and partitioning} including the non-uniform memory access (NUMA) configuration, and the {\em interconnect} for data exchanges among the computing nodes. Scientific investigations and cutting-edge technical activities should ideally scale-up with respect to sustained performance. The special case of quantitative approaches for solving (large-scale) problems deserves a special focus. Indeed, most of common real-life problems, even when considering the artificial intelligence paradigm, rely on optimization techniques for the main kernels of algorithmic solutions. Mathematical programming and pure combinatorial methods are not easy to implement efficiently on large-scale supercomputers because of {\em irregular control flow}, {\em complex memory access patterns}, {\em heterogeneous kernels}, {\em numerical issues}, to name a few. We describe and examine our thoughts from the standpoint of large-scale supercomputers.
San Francisco, CAVentureBeat

HPE acquires Determined AI to bolster its high-performance compute business

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) today announced it has acquired Determined AI, a San Francisco, California-based startup developing an open source platform for building machine learning models. The two companies say the deal will combine Determined AI’s software with HPE’s high-performance computing (HPC) offerings. Terms of the deal weren’t publicly disclosed.
ComputersLumia UK

Join Microsoft at ISC 2021 and drive innovations with Azure high-performance computing

Customers around the world rely on Microsoft Azure to drive innovations. Whether it’s understanding our environment, public health, energy sustainability, weather modeling, economic growth, and many others finding solutions to these important challenges requires huge amounts of focused computing power. Customers are increasingly finding the best way to access such high-performance computing (HPC) is through the agility, scale, security, and leading-edge performance of Azure’s purpose-built HPC and AI cloud services.
SoftwareAZFamily

Windows 11 is happening. Look for it on new computers this fall.

(Data Doctors) -- It may seem like Windows 10 isn't that old, but believe it or not, it came out almost six years ago. That's one of the longest stretches that Microsoft has gone between major operating system upgrades. Q: I heard that Windows 11 is coming, but I thought...
SoftwareMySanAntonio

PSSC Labs announces the launch of new completely AI-driven RAID Disk Space Calculator to help companies maximize their AI & High Performance Computing (HPC) Solutions

LAKE FOREST, Calif. (PRWEB) June 25, 2021. PSSC Labs, a leading developer of artificial intelligence (AI), high performance computing (HPC) and big data computing solutions, today announced the launch of their AI-driven RAID Disk Space Calculator. RAID, which stands for Redundant Array of Independent Disks, is a method of combining several hard drives into one unit. By determining the best RAID configuration this allows computer hardware solutions to be configured that offer fault tolerance and higher throughput levels than a single hard drive or group of independent hard drives. This is especially necessary for highly technical solutions like those needed for weather modeling such as those needed for hurricane predictions and other potential weather threats and forecasting. Other solutions that can benefit from RAID calculators are artificial intelligence (AI), high performance computing, high throughput genomics and more.
ComputersLumia UK

Optimize extreme computing performance with Azure FX-series Virtual Machines

Today, we are announcing the general availability of the Azure FX-series Virtual Machines available in three regions. Azure FX-series Virtual Machines—based on the 2nd Generation Intel Xeon Scalable Processor—feature a high-performing central processing unit (CPU) clock speed per single core of up to 4 GHz (all core turbo), 21 GB memory per vCPU, and local temporary SSD disks. The high-frequency CPU and memory capacity for FX-series Virtual Machines is designed for workloads demanding very high single-threaded and lightly threaded performance, such as Electronic Design Automation (EDA).
ComputersPosted by
Tom's Hardware

Intel to Adopt SiFive's New High-Performance P550 RISC-V Cores With 7nm Platform

SiFive, the leading designer of chips based on the open source RISC-V architecture, announced its new SiFive Performance line of chips today that support 64-bit operating systems, like Linux. The company claims the P550's processors are the fastest RISC-V cores on the market and beat Arm's Cortex-A75 chips in terms of area efficiency. Perhaps not so surprisingly, Intel, which has reportedly offered $2 billion to buy the plucky startup, also announced that it would adopt the designs for use in its future 7nm Horse Creek platforms.
ComputersHPCwire

AMD Leads High Performance Computing Towards Exascale and Beyond

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 28, 2021 — At this year’s International Supercomputing 2021 digital event, AMD is showcasing momentum for its AMD EPYC processors and AMD Instinct accelerators across the High Performance Computing (HPC) industry. The company also outlined updates to the ROCm open software platform and introduced the AMD Instinct Education and Research (AIER) initiative. The latest Top500 list showcased the continued growth of AMD EPYC processors for HPC systems. AMD EPYC processors power nearly 5x more systems compared to the June 2020 list, and more than double the number of systems compared to November 2020. As well, AMD EPYC processors power half of the 58 new entries on the June 2021 list.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Automotive Infotainment Systems Market Witnesses The Emergence Of Aptiv Plc And DENSO As Key Market Vendors | Technavio

NEW YORK, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the automotive infotainment systems market, operating under the consumer discretionary industry. The latest report on the automotive infotainment systems market, 2020-2024 estimates it to register an incremental growth of USD 609.76 million, at a CAGR of almost 1% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Coding & Programminghelpnetsecurity.com

Researchers design new techniques to bolster computer security

Because corporations and governments rely on computers and the internet to run everything from the electric grid, healthcare, and water systems, computer security is extremely important to all of us. It is increasingly being breached: numerous security hacks just this past month include the Colonial Pipeline security breach and the...
Softwareaithority.com

Dell Technologies Drives Convergence Of High Performance Computing, AI And Data Analytics With Omnia Open Source Software

Organizations can innovate faster with HPC on demand services and server acceleration options. Dell Technologies-developed open source Omnia software speeds and simplifies AI and compute-intensive workload deployment and management. HPC on demand services now offer pay-as-you-go resources for hybrid clouds with VMware infrastructure. Dell EMC PowerEdge servers add NVIDIA accelerator...
ComputersMiddletown Press

Robin.io Platform on QCT Servers Accelerates Cloud-native Transformation

Ecosystem dramatically reduces infrastructure and operational costs for 5G service providers. Quanta Cloud Technology (QCT), a global data center solution provider, announced IronCloud — Robin Cloud Platform, its latest addition to its 5G solutions. The partnership between QCT and Robin helps customers accelerate their cloud-native transformations. The solution is built...
Computershelpnetsecurity.com

MariaDB partners with AWS to bring MariaDB SkySQL to the cloud

MariaDB announced a collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to bring MariaDB SkySQL to the cloud, ensuring massive scalability and availability for businesses deploying high-performance database-as-a-service (DBaaS) on AWS. The collaboration enables deeper product integration and a go-to-market relationship that better serves joint MariaDB and AWS customers, and those enterprises...
Softwareatlantanews.net

Server Storage Area Network (SAN) Market Giants Spending Is Going to Boom with Hewlett-Packard Development Company, L.P., Dell EMC, DataCore Software

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Server Storage Area Network (SAN) Market Outlook to 2026". A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Server Storage Area Network (SAN) market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Server Storage Area Network (SAN) Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
Businesschannele2e.com

IBM President Jim Whitehurst Resigns

IBM President Jim Whitehurst has resigned from the technology company, raising concerns among some investors just ahead of the extended U.S. Independence Day holiday weekend, The Wall Street Journal reports. Whitehurst had overseen IBM’s cloud efforts, and he previously led Red Hat as CEO before IBM acquired the Linux and...
BusinessZDNet

HPE to acquire data management platform Zerto

HPE on Thursday said it's acquiring Zerto, a firm that provides data replication and protection services, as well as disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS). HPE will pay $374 million in cash for Zerto, which will expand the cloud data services offered via the GreenLake brand. Zerto was founded in...