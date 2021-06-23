Cancel
UEFA

Euro 2020 soccer: Croatia's Luka Modric nets outside-the-foot laser goal vs. Scotland

By Alex Butler
UPI News
UPI News
 10 days ago
Luka Modric of Croatia registered a goal and an assist in a win over Scotland in the group stage of the UEFA Euro 2020 tournament Tuesday in Glasgow, Scotland. Photo by Andy Buchanan/EPA-EFE

June 23 (UPI) -- Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric scored one of the best goals of UEFA's Euro soccer tournament on an outside-the-foot laser of a strike from 18 yards out in a Croatia win over Scotland.

Modric's rip came in the 62nd minute of the 3-1 Group D triumph Tuesday at Hampden Park in Glasgow, Scotland. He also assisted Croatia's final goal, a 77th-minute score from striker Ivan Perisic.

The win clinched a spot for Croatia in the knockout round of Euro 2020, which was postponed by one year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Perisic assisted fellow Croatia striker Nikola Vlasic for the first goal in the 17th minute. Perisic knocked down a cross inside the Scotland box to spark that goal. Vlasic recovered the loose ball and fired a shot just inside the near post to beat Scotland goalie David Marshall for first blood.

Scotland midfielder Callum McGregor answered with an equalizer in the 42nd minute. Croatia fended off several Scotland attacks during that sequence. One of their failed clearances sprayed right out to McGregor at the top of the box.

The Scotland midfielder tapped the ball down with his first touch and used his second touch to rip a shot into the left side of the net past Croatia goalie Dominik Livakovic.

Modric broke the 1-1 deadlock with his go-ahead score less than 20 minutes into the second half. Croatia tapped the ball around the box several times to spark that score. Left wing Mateo Kovacic received the ball just inside the Scotland box and tapped a soft pass to Modric on his right.

Modric ran up to the feed and used the outside of his right foot to send a screamer toward the left post. The ball curled from left to right and ended up in the upper left portion of the net.

Croatia's final score came about 15 minutes later. Modric sent a corner kick in from the left flag during that sequence. The low cross sailed toward the near post, where Perisic flicked in a header from point-blank range.

Croatia starts its Round of 16 against the runner-up of Group E at noon EDT on Monday at Parken Stadium in Copenhagen. Sweden sits atop the group, which includes Slovakia, Spain and Poland.

