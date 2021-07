The Pistons won the Lottery but the big winners were probably the Cavaliers and Raptors who moved up. While the Nets didn’t have a ball in that ping pong ball fight, you never know how a lottery will affect other decisions. If the Lakers didn’t move up to two spots to the overall No. 2 in 2017 and take Lonzo Ball, would they have traded D’Angelo Russell to Brooklyn? We all know what ultimately happened in that case!