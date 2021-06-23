Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hampton County, SC

Letter to the Editor: Hampton County shortchanged on recreational facilities

augustachronicle.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis weekend brings a focus to Hampton County as we host the District 8 Dixie Youth baseball tournament for our Major and Minor little league teams. We are so very proud of the accomplishments of these teams. However, we are not proud of the lack of facilities in our county. A simple comparison of the surrounding areas yields exceptional recreational facilities and highlights how shortchanged the citizens of Hampton are. The communities of Bamberg, Barnwell, Branchville and Colleton counties all have multiple fields that serve the needs of those citizens.

www.augustachronicle.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bamberg, SC
County
Hampton County, SC
City
Hampton, SC
City
Barnwell, SC
Hampton, SC
Government
Hampton County, SC
Government
City
Branchville, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Baseball#Softball#Letter To The Editor#Dixie Youth#Major And Minor#Colleton
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
CNN

Bill Cosby says 'people stand in support' of Phylicia Rashad

(CNN) — Bill Cosby issued a statement in support of his former co-star and longtime friend Phylicia Rashad, who earlier apologized for celebrating Cosby's release from prison. Cosby, once known as "America's Dad," was released on Wednesday after Pennsylvania's highest court overturned his sexual assault conviction. At the time Rashad...
EuropePosted by
CBS News

Vatican indicts 10, including cardinal, for financial crimes

The Vatican on Saturday announced that it is charging 10 people with financial crimes, including a prominent Italian cardinal. The charges included embezzlement, money laundering, fraud, extortion and abuse of office relating to financial investments the financial arm of the Vatican made in London in 2018. Cardinal Giovanni Angelo Becciu,...
New York City, NYPosted by
The Hill

Five things to know about the Trump Organization indictment

New York prosecutors on Thursday unveiled the first charges in their grand jury investigation into the Trump Organization, charging the former president’s company and its chief financial officer (CFO), Allen Weisselberg , with tax-related crimes. Prosecutors allege a 15-year scheme in which the Trump Organization compensated Weisselberg in a manner...