Letter to the Editor: Hampton County shortchanged on recreational facilities

This weekend brings a focus to Hampton County as we host the District 8 Dixie Youth baseball tournament for our Major and Minor little league teams. We are so very proud of the accomplishments of these teams. However, we are not proud of the lack of facilities in our county. A simple comparison of the surrounding areas yields exceptional recreational facilities and highlights how shortchanged the citizens of Hampton are. The communities of Bamberg, Barnwell, Branchville and Colleton counties all have multiple fields that serve the needs of those citizens.