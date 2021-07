LAS VEGAS — The organizers of the AAPEX trade show are seeking nominations for the Shop Owner of the Year, Service Adviser of the Year and Technician of the Year awards. The awards — presented for the first time last year during the virtual AAPEX — recognize and elevate the essential services that auto repair professionals provide. AAPEX will reveal and honor the recipients of the awards on Nov. 2 during the keynote session at this year's event, being held at the Sands Expo and Caesars Forum Conference Center in Las Vegas.