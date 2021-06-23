County’s Solid Waste District Approves 2022 Budget
WARSAW — The Kosciusko County Solid Waste Management District’s board approved the district’s 2022 budget during a meeting on Tuesday, June 22. Kosciusko County Recycling Depot Director Tom Ganser said the depot is estimating about $521,358 in revenue for the 2022 budget year. Ganser also said the depot will not have any capital expenditures for 2022. He noted paving work that needs completed around the depot will be internalized into this year’s budget.www.inkfreenews.com