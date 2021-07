As the curtain fell on Goran Pandev’s international career, there was to be no worshipping testimonial, only the clattering of studs. Shimmying on the edge of the box, where a few wise flicks had already caused Netherlands’ defence surprising alarm, Daley Blind’s thunderous slide tackle cannoned into the 37-year-old like a small truck, the ball barely providing an airbag between boot and shin. The sheer force of the tackle flung a tiring Pandev across the floor to the tune of a long-lost high-pitch octave. By the time he rose back to his feet, Netherlands’ vibrant counter-attack were already celebrating...