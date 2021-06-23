My Love for Gucci

We all know that Gucci possesses strong ties with the music industry. But, could you have guessed that Gucci is cited 22,705 times in the lyrics of international songs? While Gucci has not unveiled much about their 100th anniversary collection, we do know that one of the hallmark themes will be the luxury brand’s connection with the music world. Celebrating the brand's relationship with the music industry is not a new campaign for Gucci. In fact, the "Aria" collection, which debuted last April, utilized a soundtrack full of Gucci's references in hip-hop. Currently, in their teaser for their upcoming collection, Gucci blasted the number "22,705" across different items at their flagship front on Via Montenapoleone. To get you excited about what Gucci might have in store for their centennial reveal, we’re here to bring you five songs, a couple popular and a couple forgotten, that reference Gucci.