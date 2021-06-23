Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Designers & Collections

My Love for Gucci

By Tanya Foster
Posted by 
DFW Community News
DFW Community News
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Howdy. Hello. Happy Wednesday. I think it’s obvious that I have a love of designer bags, shoes and goods. In fact, I wrote this blog post several years ago about designer bags worth the price. Today, I want to talk about my love for Gucci. Did you know that 2021 is their 100 year anniversary? To celebrate, Gucci has a new collection coming out that highlights the history of the company. Let’s celebrate their anniversary by highlighting my favorite Gucci pieces. Be warned that their latest products are so gorgeous that it is hard to resist buying just one thing!

parkcities.bubblelife.com
Community Policy
DFW Community News

DFW Community News

Dallas, TX
9K+
Followers
55K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stay on top of the latest breaking community news in and around the DFW area.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#My Love#Fashion House#Italian Fashion#Luggage
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Designers & Collections
Related
Designers & CollectionsOne Green Planet

Gucci’s New Vegan Sneaker

Gucci introduced a new vegan sneaker option recently, Fashion United UK announced. The brand’s debut fits into its overall sustainability strategy. The company’s new sneakers fit into the Rhyton and New Ace line and are made from Demetra, a new material made by the brand. According to Women’s Wear Daily (WWD), Demetra is made from “77 percent plant-based raw materials,” including “bio-based polyurethane.” Marco Bizzarri, Gucci’s CEO and president, told WWD that “Demetra is a new category of material that encapsulates Gucci’s quality and aesthetic standards with our desire to innovate, leveraging our traditional skills and know-how to create for an evolving future.”
Designers & Collectionscrfashionbook.com

Gucci Teases Details on its 100th Anniversary Collection

We all know that Gucci possesses strong ties with the music industry. But, could you have guessed that Gucci is cited 22,705 times in the lyrics of international songs? While Gucci has not unveiled much about their 100th anniversary collection, we do know that one of the hallmark themes will be the luxury brand’s connection with the music world. Celebrating the brand's relationship with the music industry is not a new campaign for Gucci. In fact, the "Aria" collection, which debuted last April, utilized a soundtrack full of Gucci's references in hip-hop. Currently, in their teaser for their upcoming collection, Gucci blasted the number "22,705" across different items at their flagship front on Via Montenapoleone. To get you excited about what Gucci might have in store for their centennial reveal, we’re here to bring you five songs, a couple popular and a couple forgotten, that reference Gucci.
Designers & CollectionsWallpaper*

Are these Gucci’s most sustainable sneakers yet?

Brands have hit the ground running when it comes to ecological material innovation, presenting fabrics that are not derived from animal products and are petroleum free. Take Hermès, which in March 2021 presented the prototype of its ‘Victoria’ travel bag, crafted from a mushroom-based leather called Slyvania, created in collaboration with Californian start-up MycoWorks. Or Allbirds, which in February 2021, announced investment in Natural Fiber Welding Inc, an American company offering a plant-derived alternative to leather.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
WWD

Gucci Aria Show Replays in Shanghai

SHANGHAI — As the audience filed in to take their seats around a rectangular runway, “Gucci two times, Gucci two times” — the mantra by rapper Gucci Mane — was blaring over the sound system; the apposite song for the Italian luxury house’s reprise in China of its Aria centenary show.
Designers & Collectionscrfashionbook.com

Gucci's Archival Collection Has A New Home

Gucci has opened up its new home for its archive collection in Florence, Italy. Housed at the Palazzo Settimanni, Gucci's archive collection will feature some of the brand's iconic archival pieces. Creative Director of Gucci, Alessandro Michele recalls the task of opening up the museum stating, "My task was to bring many objects back home, virtually helping them return to the family. To a place which ostensibly preserves the past but which is actually a bridge to the contemporary. An ancient building is a living thing. Like fashion," said Michele.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
WWD

Gucci Unveils New Archives in Florence

FLORENCE, Italy — In the year marking its 100th anniversary, Gucci is celebrating its legacy while staying firmly focused on the future. In conjunction with men’s trade fair Pitti Uomo, the brand has unveiled its archives here, a striking space covering 30,138 square feet conceived by creative director Alessandro Michele to gather under one roof the brand’s creations and pay homage to its 100-year history.
Celebritiesrapradar.com

Video: Gucci Mane “Dboy Style”

Gucci Mane’s got the biggest chain in the game in his Ice Daddy‘s new music video. At the Atlantic studios, Guwop flosses in his heavy cuban link chain and steps up to the mic to perform his Richie Souf and Southside-produced track. Burr!
Manchester, NHSentinel & Enterprise

Meet Gucci, who has nine lives

It’s not just cats who have nine lives. Gucci is a 2-year-old “fun-loving” goofball currently at the Manchester Animal Shelter. He’s a special-needs dog – he’s deaf. A Good Samaritan rescued him from a high-kill rescue in New Jersey, where he was just days away from the end. He snuggled with his savior all the way back to New Hampshire.
Lifestylesuperiorne.com

Love my crazy life

Just another busy week in this house. Robert is on leave and has been home since Tuesday. I had thought he wasn’t coming home until Thursday evening, but plans change. My house is somewhat clean and put together. I have my dads to thank for that one. We had my dad over for dinner last Wednesday, and then on Friday, my “bio” dad and stepmother came for a visit. We had a good visit with both!
MusicPosted by
Best Life

See Michael Jackson's Daughter and Ex-Wife Now in Rare Photo

Michael Jackson's only daughter, Paris Jackson, has had a burgeoning modeling and music career over the course of the past few years, but she rarely discusses her family and childhood. However, in a new interview with Willow Smith for the web series Red Table Talk, Paris got candid about her father's death; growing up a Jehovah's Witness with her grandmother, Katherine Jackson, who was her guardian; and reconnecting with her biological mother, Debbie Rowe as a teen. Paris also shared a recent, rare picture of her and her mother. Read on to see what Paris said and what her relationship is like with the Jackson family and Rowe now.
Musicthemainstreetmouse.com

Love for Lilo and Stitch, My Thoughts on Stitch Day

It’s Stitch Day, the date is 6/26, and Stitch’s name before Lilo found him was Experiment 626. Great reason to give Stitch his own day! That being said, I started thinking about the movie Lilo and Stitch, and why it has a special place in my heart. Lilo and Stitch...
ApparelPosted by
Glam.com

How To Sell Clothes Online: Everything You Need To Know To Be Successful And Secure The Bag

If you’ve ever wondered how to sell clothes online, you’ve come to the right place. Let’s face it: you barely ever wear half of the clothes in your closet. And you’re certainly not alone. It’s easy to go overboard on holiday sales or impulse buy impractical pieces for some future idealized version of yourself who is totally comfortable walking around in 5-inch heels. After a while, an excess of unworn items can start to feel extremely overwhelming and wasteful. Donating clothes is always a great solution, but did you know that you can clean out your closet and make a little extra cash?
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Us Weekly

Take Up to 50% Off Amazing Summer Shoe Styles From Steve Madden — Shop Now

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below. Are you in the mood for a new pair of shoes? We definitely are! But if we’re being honest, we’re always in the mood to shop for new shoes. Call it our inner Carrie Bradshaw! Usually, we have to reel ourselves in a bit to stay within budget, but today is not one of those days!
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Daily Dot

‘Someone save me from this nightmare’: TikToker reveals 5-star Airbnb listing is actually ‘hoarder’s house’

Airbnb has “betrayed” one TikToker’s trust after the listing she booked turned out to be a “hoarder’s house.”. The TikToker, who goes by Phoenicopterus Ruber or @phoenruber on the platform, shared pictures of a bed and breakfast that was supposedly listed on the Airbnb website and then compared them to what she actually found. The TikTok has received over 134,000 views.
Shoppingmomtastic.com

The Best Bridal Shower Gifts

A bridal shower provides the perfect opportunity to show your gal how much you care by giving her a unique, personalized gift that she's bound to love. The last thing you want to do is show up to a shower empty-handed, or worse, carrying a boring gift. Not sure what to get? Worry no more. If you're on the hunt for a fabulous, thoughtful bridal shower gift, you've come to the right place. Read on to check out some of our favorite options.
ApparelPosted by
DFW Community News

DIY Slap Bracelets are Easy to Make!

You won’t believe how easy it is to make DIY Slap Bracelets. I mean, they seem a little magical with their self-closing ability with the flick of the wrist! But they can be made at home with a few household items. This slap bracelet craft is better suited for older...
ApparelPosted by
whowhatwear

10 Chic Swimsuit Outfits You'll Wear on Repeat This Spring

After years of research, we're pleased to report that we've perfected the art of the swimsuit outfit. These ensembles are all about comfort and versatility—they're meant to take you from the beach to the waterfront bar without skipping a beat. While layers and accessories are an important part of these...