Nobody Panic but Russia Says It Fired Warning Shots at a British Warship
The UK has denied reports in Russian media that Russian patrol ships fired warning shots and a jet dropped bombs in the path of a UK warship near Crimea. According to the Interfax news agency, citing Russia’s Ministry of Defence, HMS Defender travelled 3km within Russian territorial waters near the Crimean peninsula’s Cape Fiolent on Wednesday. When the British destroyer did not respond to a verbal warning, a patrol ship fired a warning shot and a Su-24 bomber dropped four high-explosive fragmentation bombs in its path.www.vice.com