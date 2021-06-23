Nobody Panic but Russia Says It Fired Warning Shots at a British Warship

Practice makes perfect, and that is certainly true for military professionals around the world. The Russian Navy, which is currently undergoing a major modernization effort, has been engaged in “practice” via training missions. Multiple flotillas have taken part in drills and exercises around the world in recent weeks. That included missile and artillery firings in the Pacific against a notional enemy’s air attack and sea targets, while the Russian Mediterranean task force conducted maneuvers that included multiple MiG-31K fighters sorting against a hypothetical warship. According to reports, the aircraft is capable of deploying Kinzhal hypersonic missiles.