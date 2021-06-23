Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

‘No Czech Floyd’: Cop Filmed Kneeling on Neck of Roma Man

Posted by 
Vice
Vice
 10 days ago

The government of the Czech Republic has backed the country’s police force after a video showed an officer kneeling on the neck of a Roma man who later died in an ambulance. Many Roma activists have drawn parallels between the incident, filmed at the weekend in the northern town of Teplice, and the murder of George Floyd. Floyd died in May 2020 after a cop kneeled on his neck for more than nine minutes in Minneapolis, triggering a wave of global protests against racial injustice. In April this year former officer Derek Chauvin was convicted of his murder.

www.vice.com
Community Policy
Vice

Vice

Brooklyn, NY
15K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

VICE is the definitive guide to an uncertain world.

 https://www.vice.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minneapolis Police#Kneeling#Czech#Roma News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Society
Place
Europe
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Youtube
Related
Law EnforcementBBC

Roma street death was 'No Czech Floyd' say police

The Czech government has backed the actions of police after video showed an officer kneeling on the shoulders and neck of a Roma man, who later died. Roma groups have been shocked by the video, which was filmed from a window on Saturday in the north-western town of Teplice. The...
Law EnforcementEssence

Montreal Police Filmed Kneeling On Neck And Back Of Black Teenager

The instance is being compared to the killing of George Floyd. Montreal police are currently investigating after two cops were filmed kneeling on the neck and back of a Black teenager on June 10. According to the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC), the 14-year-old’s face was seen “pressed into the sidewalk”...
Societywcn247.com

Europe's human rights body seeks probe into Czech Roma death

PRAGUE (AP) — Europe’s main human rights body has demanded a thorough and independent investigation into the death of a Roma man who died after a Czech police officer responding to a call over an altercation knelt on his neck. Police say the man’s death last week was due to a drug overdose. But Roma activists reject that explanation and are planning a protest rally in Prague later Wednesday. Some compare the incident to the killing of George Floyd, a Black American man who died when a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck, according to prosecutors. The Council of Europe said in a statement Wednesday that the police action was “alarming and raises numerous questions about the circumstances of this tragic incident.”
Minneapolis, MNSouthern Minnesota News

Ex-cop breaks his silence at sentencing in George Floyd case

This booking photo provided by the Minnesota Department of Corrections shows Derek Chauvin on Wednesday, April 21, 2021. The former Minneapolis police officer was convicted Tuesday, April 20 of murder and manslaughter in the 2020 death of George Floyd. (Minnesota Department of Corrections via AP) @ap.news. MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Former...
Protestscrossroadstoday.com

Romania: Protest outside Czech embassy over Roma man’s death

BUCHAREST (AP) — At least 200 people gathered outside the Czech Republic’s embassy in Bucharest Tuesday to protest the death of a Roma man following an incident with Czech police earlier this month. Video footage of the detention of the Roma man, in the northern Czech city of Teplice on...
Protestswcn247.com

Dozens in Bucharest gather to protest Czech Roma man's death

BUCHAREST (AP) — More than a hundred people have gathered outside the Czech Republic’s embassy in Bucharest to protest the death of a Roma man following an incident with Czech police earlier this month. Video footage of the detention of the Roma man, in the northern Czech city of Teplice on June 19, shows a policeman kneeling on his neck for several minutes. He later died in an ambulance. The incident has sparked widespread condemnation about racism and discrimination allegedly faced by the Roma, whose population on the continent numbers around 10-12 million.
Proteststalesbuzz.com

39 NYPD cops should be disciplined over George Floyd protests

The Civilian Complaint Review Board has recommended discipline against 39 officers over their response in last year’s George Floyd protests — including departmental charges against 14 of them, according to a new report released Monday. The city’s police watchdog issued an update on its investigation into the NYPD’s handling of...
EuropePosted by
AFP

Greek neo-Nazi deputy leader sent to prison

The deputy leader of Greek neo-Nazi party Golden Dawn was sent to a high-security prison on Friday after months on the run, a judicial official said. Christos Pappas had evaded justice since October, when he was sentenced to more than 13 years in jail during a landmark trial of 50 Golden Dawn members. The defendants faced charges including running a criminal organisation, murder, assault and illegal weapons possession. Pappas was jailed for his leading role in running Golden Dawn. The 59-year-old was arrested on Thursday in an apartment in the Athens district of Zografou and appeared Friday before a prosecutor, who ordered his transfer to a prison.
MilitaryPosted by
The Independent

Female soldiers in Ukraine forced to march in heels

Images of Ukrainian female soldiers marching in heels have sparked criticism for being “harmful” with some demanding authorities apologise for “humiliating” women.Ukraine’s defence ministers released the official photographs on Friday, showing the soldiers clad in military fatigues and marching in black high-heeled shoes.The soldiers were practising ahead of a military parade next month to mark 30 years of independence following the breakup of the Soviet Union.The photographs have been met with outrage from the country’s lawmakers who called on the defence minister, Andriy Taran, to wear heels to the parade.Inna Sovsun, a member of the Golos party, said Ukraine's women...
Trenton, NJPosted by
New Jersey 101.5

George Floyd protester admits setting Trenton, NJ cop car on fire

A man who set a Trenton police vehicle on fire during a George Floyd protest in 2020 was sentenced to 28 months in prison on Monday. Killian F. Melecio, 20, of the Columbus section of Mansfield, was one of hundreds who participated in the march on May 31, 2020. The peaceful daytime event turned violent at night with smashed store fronts, looting and attacks on marked police vehicles.
Law EnforcementPosted by
Vice

Black Grandfather Shot by Cops in His Own Home During No-Knock Raid

Want the best of VICE News straight to your inbox? Sign up here. Don Clark Sr. was sleeping when officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department barged into his home, detonated a “flash-bang” diversionary device to disorient him, and allegedly shot the unarmed Black grandfather at least nine times, according to a new federal lawsuit filed by his family.
Law EnforcementVice

These Are the Code Words Used by Top-Level Drug Traffickers

Last summer, hundreds of arrests were made across Europe after police infiltrated Encrochat, an encrypted phone company authorities said was used exclusively by the continent’s criminals and drug traffickers. Many of those arrests are now appearing before UK Crown Courts, from Bristol to Liverpool, and the cases are far from...
Public SafetyVice

Why Mexican Cartels Use American Guns

All wars are fought with weapons, and the guns used to murder tens of thousands of people in the Mexican War on Drugs mostly come from America. From handguns to AK-47s and 50-calibre sniper rifles, weak US gun laws allow the drug cartels to arm themselves to the point where they can take on the Mexican army, shoot down military helicopters and take over entire cities.