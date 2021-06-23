‘No Czech Floyd’: Cop Filmed Kneeling on Neck of Roma Man
The government of the Czech Republic has backed the country’s police force after a video showed an officer kneeling on the neck of a Roma man who later died in an ambulance. Many Roma activists have drawn parallels between the incident, filmed at the weekend in the northern town of Teplice, and the murder of George Floyd. Floyd died in May 2020 after a cop kneeled on his neck for more than nine minutes in Minneapolis, triggering a wave of global protests against racial injustice. In April this year former officer Derek Chauvin was convicted of his murder.www.vice.com