Park City native Sebastian Saucedo weighs in on Olympic disappointment, move to Mexico

Back in 2002, Utah Olympic Park served as host to awe-inspiring bobsled, skeleton, luge, and Nordic jumping action. That palpable Games-fueled energy has never really dissipated—even in the shadow of a pandemic. As the venue has shifted from global event host to training ground and playground (and elite competition site), it has made the serious business of building an enduring legacy, well, downright fun. Whether you're an avid spectator or DIY action junkie, the UOP’s unique combination of inspiration and exuberance has a little something for everyone. Pop into the free museums for interactive winter sports immersion. Watch U.S. Ski Team athletes and younger Olympic hopefuls train on the jumps at the 1.25 million-gallon, museum-side pool. Or step into a harness—or bobsled—for your very own adrenaline rush. Summer operations: Gold Pass through Sept. 6, daily; Jumpside Evening Pass July 2–Aug. 21, Friday–Sunday; Fall Jumpside Pass Sept. 10–26, Friday–Sunday.