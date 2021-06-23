Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLS

Park City native Sebastian Saucedo weighs in on Olympic disappointment, move to Mexico

By Brendan Farrell
Park Record
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the lobby of the Basin Recreation Fieldhouse there’s a framed Sebastian Saucedo jersey, a gift from the Park City native’s playing days at Real Salt Lake. Just a few steps away is a full turf field adorned with soccer goals that are used for thrice-weekly drop-in games. Along with a signature, he left a message on the jersey.

www.parkrecord.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stefan Frei
Person
Sebastian Saucedo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympics#Quinn S Junction#House#Unam Pumas#Olympians Saucedo#The U S Men S Olympic#Americans#Mexican#Gold Cup#The Seattle Sounders#Real Salt Lake#Pumas Unam#Liga Mx
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Olympic Games
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Winter Sports
News Break
MLS
Place
Mexico City
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Sports
Related
Lifestylelonelyplanet.com

When to go to Mexico City

There’s really no bad time of year to visit Mexico City: its always-temperate weather, extensive and affordable hotel and dining scene, and breadth of culture make it ideal for nearly every kind of traveler. As one of the world’s largest cities, it can feel overwhelming, but it’s a city of neighborhoods, each with their own unique charm and character. The different neighborhoods play host to different celebrations throughout the year, but there is always something going on.
Owasso, OKPosted by
KRMG

Owasso native on U.S. Olympic swimming team

OWASSO, Okla. — Owasso native Patrick Callan is headed to the Olympics in Tokyo this summer. Oklahoma Swimming posted to Facebook, he is the 2nd swimmer from Oklahoma, joining David Plummer. Callan is from Owasso and attended Bishop Kelley High School. He will be a member of the men’s 4x200...
Recipesolivemagazine.com

Cook like a local: Mexico City

Want to learn about Mexican food? Looking for Mexican recipes? Read Edson Diaz-Fuentes’ guide. Recipes extracted from Ciudad de México: Recipes and Stories from the Heart of Mexico City by Edson Diaz-Fuentes (£26, Hardie Grant). Mexican cuisine. Mexico City – known as DF among Mexicans – is one of the...
SportsWashington Post

After disappointment in 2016, Keni Harrison secures Olympic bid

Keni Harrison had waited five years for this, so as she crossed the finish line to win the women’s 100-meter hurdles at the U.S. Olympic track and field trials Sunday night, she waved her arms and clapped her hands in triumph. In this very event in 2016, she finished a stunning sixth. For years, as she continued to build herself into one of the world’s best, she waited to return.
Owasso, OKnews9.com

Owasso Native Patrick Callan Is Headed To The Tokyo Olympics

After getting out-touched last week, Owasso native Patrick Callan is headed to Tokyo as a member of the 4x200 freestyle relay. Callan, a former Bishop Kelley standout, was 15-hundredths of a second out of a top-four finish in the 200 free at the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials. He finished in sixth place and is an alternate.
MLSRSL Soapbox

Match preview: Real Salt Lake hosts struggling LAFC

Record: 3-2-4 (8th, west) Most goals: Damir Kreilach (5) Most assists: Aaron Herrera (4) Record: 3-4-3 (10th, west) Most goals: Corey Baird, Diego Rossi (3) Most assists: Carlos Vela (3) Form: WLDWL. Real Salt Lake will hope to end their two-game winless skid and grab all three points at home...
Sportswschronicle.com

Griffin, W-S native, preparing for Olympic Games

U.S. speedskater and Winston-Salem native Kimani Griffin is gearing up for a run at his second Olympic Games. With the Olympic trials just over six months away, Griffin and his coach Derrick Speas are heading to Utah to fine-tune his final months of training. Griffin, a R.J. Reynolds’ graduate, competed...
MLSelpasoinc.com

Pepi leads FC Dallas against Vancouver following 2-goal showing

Vancouver Whitecaps FC (2-6-2) vs. FC Dallas (2-4-4) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: FC Dallas -139, Vancouver +354, Draw +282; over/under is 2.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: Ricardo Pepi leads FC Dallas into a matchup with Vancouver after a two-goal performance against New England. FC Dallas finished 9-6-7 overall a season ago while...
MLSsacramentosun.com

Real Salt Lake seeking tangible goals vs. LAFC

Real Salt Lake has a golden opportunity to reassert dominance on its home grass when it battles Los Angeles FC on Saturday night in Sandy, Utah. A familiar narrative has haunted RSL in home matches this season. The Utah club finds ways to control possession and press the attack for the bulk of 90 minutes. On the other hand, RSL also has a penchant for giving up soft goals after halftime and turning three points into a single point.
Carlsbad, CAFOX Sports

American Sebastian Soto loaned to Porto by Norwich City

American forward Sebastian Soto was loaned to Porto for the 2021-22 season by Norwich City of England's Premier League. The 20-year-old from Carlsbad, California, will be part of Porto B in the Portuguese second tier, Norwich said Saturday. Soto transferred to Norwich from Hannover last summer and spent the first...
MLSRSL Soapbox

Real Salt Lake now winless in three with 1-0 loss to LAFC

Real Salt Lake extended their winless streak to three as they dropped a result to visitors LAFC with a 1-0 score line, thanks to a second half goal from Jose Cifuentes. On paper, RSL were the better team with 59 percent possession while logging 13 shots to LAFC’s seven, but LAFC only put one of those on target and turns out that’s all they needed.
Utah Stateparkcitymag.com

Summer at Utah Olympic Park

Back in 2002, Utah Olympic Park served as host to awe-inspiring bobsled, skeleton, luge, and Nordic jumping action. That palpable Games-fueled energy has never really dissipated—even in the shadow of a pandemic. As the venue has shifted from global event host to training ground and playground (and elite competition site), it has made the serious business of building an enduring legacy, well, downright fun. Whether you're an avid spectator or DIY action junkie, the UOP’s unique combination of inspiration and exuberance has a little something for everyone. Pop into the free museums for interactive winter sports immersion. Watch U.S. Ski Team athletes and younger Olympic hopefuls train on the jumps at the 1.25 million-gallon, museum-side pool. Or step into a harness—or bobsled—for your very own adrenaline rush. Summer operations: Gold Pass through Sept. 6, daily; Jumpside Evening Pass July 2–Aug. 21, Friday–Sunday; Fall Jumpside Pass Sept. 10–26, Friday–Sunday.
MLSngscsports.com

Houston Dynamo FC host FC Cincinnati prior to three-game road trip

Houston Dynamo FC return to BBVA Stadium on Saturday to host FC Cincinnati in the first full-capacity match in EaDo since Feb. 29, 2020. Saturday’s match is also the first meeting between both teams at BBVA Stadium. Houston enters the match with three consecutive draws following the 1-1 tie at...
MLSE Pluribus Loonum

Preview: Matchday 11, MNUFC vs San Jose Earthquakes

Riding a six-game unbeaten streak that head coach Adrian Heath attributes to “a steely resolve not to get beat” it is hard to imagine Minnesota United’s game tonight against the San Jose Earthquakes as a must-win. But currently sitting in 10th place and arriving at Allianz Field without a win in their last seven, and now without a general manager after Jesse Fioranelli was fired mid-week, San Jose comes into the night reeling. These are the games that good teams, at home, should win; anything less than three points for the Loons will be a disappointment.
Jefferson City, MOkrcgtv.com

Jefferson City native selected for U.S. Olympic team

JEFFERSON CITY — Jefferson City native Naphessa Collier was selected to play on the U.S. Olympic Women's Basketball team Monday. She is one of 12 players selected. The 24-year-old Collier is making her Olympic debut. The 6-foot-1 guard-forward won a gold medal with the national team at the 2019 FIBA...
MLSdallassun.com

Dynamo, FC Cincinnati look to build on recent success

Houston Dynamo FC head home with a bit of momentum to face suddenly surging FC Cincinnati in an interconference match on Saturday evening. It will be the first full-capacity game for Houston since its home opener of the 2020 season. Houston's most recent game was a 1-1 draw at Real...