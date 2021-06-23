Cancel
Labor Issues

Left out of lawmakers' green energy package? Ordinary Illinoisans

By Ted Dabrowski, Wirepoints
Madison County Record
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Illinois Senate adjourned last week without calling for a vote on the state’s controversial green energy proposal. The proposed energy package includes plenty for Illinois’ special interest groups: a fully-green state by 2050, shut-down dates for coal and natural gas plants, hundreds of millions in subsidies for Exelon’s nuclear plants, new funding for energy construction and infrastructure, tax subsidies for electric cars, and more.

