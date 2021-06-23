Left out of lawmakers' green energy package? Ordinary Illinoisans
The Illinois Senate adjourned last week without calling for a vote on the state’s controversial green energy proposal. The proposed energy package includes plenty for Illinois’ special interest groups: a fully-green state by 2050, shut-down dates for coal and natural gas plants, hundreds of millions in subsidies for Exelon’s nuclear plants, new funding for energy construction and infrastructure, tax subsidies for electric cars, and more.madisonrecord.com