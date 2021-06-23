Left out of lawmakers' green energy package? Ordinary Illinoisans

(Editor's Note: This article was published first at Illinois Policy Institute). Illinois is one of the least patriotic places in the U.S., according to a ranking by WalletHub. Illinois placed 45th in the finance website’s new ranking of states by patriotism. WalletHub calculated a “patriotism score” by weighting aspects of military engagement and civic engagement to find which “Americans have the most red, white and blue pride.” Montana ranked No. 1. New York was No. 50.