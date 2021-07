The smaller bugs you find in Grounded are always roaming around your property, and they usually keep to themselves, making them pretty harmless. Following the Shroom and Doom update, players now have the opportunity to lure aphids and weevils into their property by using a mushroom slushie. Once you’ve lured and tamed the pet, you’ll need a place for it to stay so it can rest. The best way to do that is with a Pet House.