The markets reacted fiercely to last week’s Federal Reserve meeting even though the central bank didn’t do anything. Fed Chair Jerome Powell called it the “talking about talking about meeting.” But even as the so-called “dot-plot” indicated the Fed might raise interest rates for the first time in 2023 instead of 2024, the central bank held rates at zero and took no action to taper quantitative easing. The rhetoric might have changed, but the actual policy continued unabated.