Inoue: I Can Wait Out Casimero-Donaire And Then Face The Winner

Nonito Donaire isn’t merely viewing John Riel Casimero as his chance to unfiy, but rather a next step on the road to bantamweight supremacy. As previously reported by BoxingScene.com, the WBC/WBO bantamweight title between the pair of hard-hitting Filipinos is officially set for August 14. Donaire (41-6, 27KOs) takes the place of former lineal junior featherweight champion Guillermo Rigondeaux, who was pulled from the fight simply for the sake of presenting a more appealing and significant matchup with Casimero, who attempts the second defense of his WBO bantamweight title.