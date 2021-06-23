Cancel
Inoue: I Can Wait Out Casimero-Donaire And Then Face The Winner

By Jake Donovan
Boxing Scene
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNaoya Inoue never underestimates any of his opponents, though he admits to finding additional inspiration upon scanning the crowd ahead of his most recent performance. All of the claimants to the major bantamweight titles were in the house this past Saturday at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, where Japan’s Inoue (21-0, 18KOs) defended his WBA/IBF belts in a third-round knockout of mandatory challenger Michael Dasmarinas. Among those in attendance for the ESPN main event were WBO bantamweight titlist John Riel Casimero (30-4, 21KOs) and future Hall of Famer and recently crowned WBC champ Nonito Donaire (41-6, 27KOs).

www.boxingscene.com
