Sports Betting In California To Be Decided In 2022

Maryland is a small but populous state located in the nation’s governmental heart. You’d think that this would make it a restrictive state when it comes to gambling, but you’d be wrong. In fact, sports betting is already legal in Maryland and the state government is hashing out the details as you read this text. This means that Maryland is quickly catching up to its neighbors, DC and Virginia. Its expansive licensing rules mean that Maryland will easily pass DC by and could be a competitor to Virginia, which launched betting in January 2021. This is because the Maryland bill authorizes up to 60 mobile betting operators, almost unheard of in the industry.