Red tide bloom continues northward trek
June 23, 2021 - The latest red tide outbreak is beginning to plague Clearwater Beach, Honeymoon Island and Fred Howard Park as it moves northward along the coast, Pinellas County officials reported on Wednesday. Water-testing teams found low to very low concentrations of K brevis, the organism that causes red tide, south of Clearwater, although medium concentrations were found at Fort De Soto Park, which officials attribute to red tide blooms in Tampa Bay. Click here for the latest conditions at county beaches.stpetecatalyst.com