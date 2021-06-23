A pleasant and sunny before the heat returns

TRACKING ELSA: The tri-state area has been placed in the tracking "cone" of Tropical Storm Elsa. Just thinking ahead, as of now the tropical storm itself will NOT make direct contact with the area. However, the moisture can be associated with a separate approaching cold front, and this combination could offer heavy rain/tropical-like downpours by Thursday afternoon. Coastal erosion and possible coastal flooding could be a possibility for the late week/weekend. Right now, the odds of any significant impacts for the tri-state area are low. The most likely impact would be some heavy to tropical-like downpour rain if the moisture from the storm can hold together long enough to be associated with the separate cold front into later this week. This needs to be monitored closer into the week. The forecasting track can change every day this week.