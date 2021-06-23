Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

“HAHN” Recap: ‘Hidden Bones’

By LaDale Anderson
thesfnews.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOLLYWOOD—I knew it was Benny’s temper that would ultimately lead to massive chaos on Tyler Perry’s “The Haves and the Have Nots” and the audience saw those repercussions. This week’s episode, ‘Hidden Bones’ saw mayhem erupt after Benny got into a tussle with Sandy, Mitch’s brother and a Malone for that matter. Benny put a beating on Sandy, to which Brianna tried to break up, but it only led to Sandy issuing a massive threat. Brianna tried to warn Benny, who thinks because he knows Mitch he’ll be okay, but that ain’t the case people.

www.thesfnews.com
Community Policy
View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyler Perry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Attorneys#Opium
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
TV Shows
Related
EntertainmentSheKnows

Liz Is Stunned to Come Face-To-Face With a Bloodied Peter on the Hospital Roof

On the roof of the hospital, Liz sees a bloodied Peter standing there. As he walks towards her, he vanishes. Soon after, Liz finds Anna poking around the out-of-order service elevator. Liz asks if she found anything, but Anna hasn’t. She does believe this old elevator might explain how Peter got out of the hospital. Anna explains it was created to access Helena’s secret lab, which Olivia Jerome most recently used to try and bring Duke Lavery back to life. Liz tells her that the elevator isn’t even working, and she needs to stop blaming herself for what Peter did.
TV SeriesSheKnows

The Bold and the BeautifulComings & Goings

Although Vinny was run down and left for dead, portrayer Joe LoCicero will be making another appearance on The Bold and the Beautiful next week. And while we’re pretty sure the drug-dearler-turned-lab-tech isn’t about to rise from the grave — that’s not really this soap’s style — expect what happens next week to set in motion some very big events for several characters.
TV SeriesCanyon News

Truth Unleashed On “The Young And The Restless!”

HOLLYWOOD—Well the secret is finally out on “The Young and the Restless.” Ashland Locke learned that Harrison Locke is not his son courtesy of Tara and Kyle when he showed up unexpectedly at the Abbott family home. Yes, Ashland was tipped off to Tara and Harrison’s location thanks to Sally Spectra, who wanted to spark up a partnership. Sally is an interesting character, who started out trying to redeem herself, but after being pushed into a corner, her old vindictive ways have resurfaced.
CelebritiesSoap Opera Digest

Soap Alum Dead At 90

John Gabriel, who is best known to soap fans as Seneca on RYAN’S HOPE, has died at the age of 90. The actor’s daughter, Andrea, announced his passing on her Instagram page, posting, “It is with an unspeakably heavy heart that I share the news of my father’s passing. John Gabriel was my hero, my role model, and my champion, but above all, my daddy. 💔🙏🏻…I will love you forever. ✨” No cause of death has been revealed. In addition to RYAN’S HOPE the actor also appeared on GENERAL HOSPITAL (ex-Teddy), LOVE OF LIFE (ex-Link), LOVING (ex-Zack), GENERATIONS (ex-Vic), B&B (ex-Lloyd) and DAYS (ex-Pete). In addition to Andrea and daughter Melissa, he is survived by his wife of 52 years, Sandy Gabriel (ex-Edna, AMC).
TV ShowsPosted by
TVShowsAce

‘7 Little Johnstons’ Fan Calls Out ‘Miss Negative Nancy’ Amber

7 Little Johnstons fans know that the current season on TLC brings a lot of negativity from Amber. She clashed with Anna, and her sister Liz actually hates all the tension. Previously, Amber and Trent clashed with Anna many times. Actually, in more recent seasons, it seems that Amber can never find anything positive to say to the kids, except for maybe Liz. When Jonah came home and started telling his parents about his new job, her lip curled up and she instantly went into negative gear. Fed up, one fan called her out for it.
CelebritiesAOL Corp

Stuart Damon, ‘General Hospital’ Soap Star, Dead at 84

Veteran soap opera star Stuart Damon has died. He was 84. The longtime TV star was best known for his role as Chief of Staff Alan Quartermaine on the long running soap General Hospital. "He was a great actor and even greater man," General Hospital executive producer Frank Valentini shared...
TV SeriesSheKnows

Bold & Beautiful’s Biggest Secret Is About to Explode — Plus, Bring On Dark Finn!

Get ready, because The Bold and the Beautiful is about to do what it does best. Carter and Quinn’s not-so-well-kept secret is thisclose to coming out, which means there will be big confrontations and emotion-filled explosions… although probably very few long-term consequences. How do we know the truth bomb is ready to explode? Read on, and I’ll explain…
RelationshipsSheKnows

Eric Catches Quinn and Carter Together While Thomas Puts The Moves On An Unsuspecting Hope

At the cottage, Brooke asks if Hope got any sleep. Hope admits she’s worried, but more about the kids than herself. Thomas, she adds, has been a big help where the kids are concerned… which of course, raises red flags for Brooke. Sure, Liam asked Thomas to be there for Hope but is having Thomas around really the best idea, she asks? “I just don’t want Thomas to misread the situation,” Brooke says. Unable to see the forest for the trees, Hope says she has to focus on Liam and getting him out of jail. “I know that things look bleak and it’s hard to keep the faith,” cheerleads Brooke, “but you have to. You and Liam have gone through things similar,” she says… apparently comparing Liam’s waffling ways to him plowing down a human being. (Accidentally, of course!) Hope rants about Bill and how he’s responsible for what’s happening, but reels herself back in to say that what’s important is her love for Liam and the fact that it’s stronger than anything.
TV Seriesthesfnews.com

“HAHN” Recap: ‘Pink Unicorns’

HOLLYWOOD—Jim Cryer dropped a bomb during last week’s episode of Tyler Perry’s “The Haves and the Have Nots” noting that Celine was responsible for the murder of his daughter, Amanda. For those not in the know, this was a theory brought up by former District Attorney Jennifer Sallison who alerted David Harrington that all signs pointed to Amanda’s death being a homicide, not a suicide. However, that theory was never touched on again until now.
TV & VideosSheKnows

Chase Flatlines After Marrying Willow — And Austin and Dante Make a Gruesome Discovery in the Woods

At Sonny’s restaurant, Brick reveals to Jason the situation is worse than they thought. Carly arrives and Brick explains that the missing shipment has been found, and one of their people sold them out to the Novak family. Brick tells them that the Novaks have been claiming the Corinthos organization is weak without Sonny. Carly is confused because she handled the five families, but Brick explains that Carly is an outsider with no experience, and they are just waiting for Jason to make his move. Brick says they don’t like the idea of two bosses, and the other families are expecting Jason to pushing Carly out. Brick warns she just ended a war with Renault and could be starting another with the Novaks and other families. Brick has to leave but is sure that Jason and Carly will come up with a solution. Carly feels they have to show the Novaks that they are still a formidable family. Jason says it will take time.
Indianapolis, INindianapolismonthly.com

Good Bones Recap: Season Premiere

Hi, HGTV fans! Good Bones Season 6 is back and so are we, last season’s recap team—Megan Fernandez, the homes editor for Indianapolis Monthly, and art director and designer Kristin Sims. Our partner in crime Josh Cox sends his regrets this season. As a reminder, in Season 5, the camera...
TV Seriesthesfnews.com

Summer Dumps Kyle On “Young And Restless!”

HOLLYWOOD—I don’t want to say I saw it coming, but I saw it coming. It was obvious the moment that Tara Locke made her presence in Genoa City on “The Young and the Restless” she would be a thorn in Kyle and Summer’s relationship. Well, the chaos erupted this past week with Summer making the decision to sever ties with Kyle take that job with Marchetti overseas, not just because of the mounting pressure, but because she was threatened by Tara herself.
TV Seriesthesfnews.com

Murder Mystery Mess On “Bold And Beautiful!”

HOLLYWOOD—This is hands down the worst twist I have ever seen in Daytime TV. “The Bold and the Beautiful” has been teasing for weeks an epic murder mystery that literally left me aghast, but not in a good way. Liam and Bill Spencer were arrested for the murder of Vinny Walker, Thomas’ bestie, the one who altered Steffy’s paternity results to make it look like Liam was the father of her baby not Finn. I mean to tease a freakin’ murder mystery, and for the audience to discover it was a suicide, c’mon?! First off, Vinny recorded the suicide as it was apparently transpiring because Liam and Bill’s voices could be heard.
CelebritiesPosted by
BET

Tyler Perry Celebrates ‘Sistas’ Star Crystal Renee Hayslett

Crystal Renee Hayslett has blown up as Fatima on Tyler Perry’s Sistas. However, no one is more proud than Mr. Perry himself, who celebrated her before she was about to talk the BET Awards red carpet. Perry wrote on Instagram, “She worked in my wardrobe department. She was my stylist...
TV Seriesfame10.com

Bold And The Beautiful: Plotline Predictions For July 2021

Vinny’s hit-and-run case will come to a head when Thomas is rescued from the cage Justin locked him in, coming up this month on The Bold And The Beautiful (B&B). Plus, Eric will dump Quinn and fire Carter from Forrester Creations when he finds out they slept together. (On the plus side, he may also have two women waiting in the wings to comfort him.) Learn more below in the B&B plotline predictions for July 2021.
TV & Videossoapsindepth.com

THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS Spoilers: Is Ashland Dying?

Things are getting complicated in these THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS spoilers! Ashland shares some bad news with Victoria, Johnny makes things awkward for Billy and Lily, Amanda vows to get to the truth about her father’s death, and Sally takes a trip to L.A. to surprise her old boss!
TV & Videosthesfnews.com

EJ DiMera Returns On “Days Of Our Lives!”

HOLLYWOOD—Where do I begin when it comes to addressing the drama that has unfolded on “Days of Our Lives?” I guess I have to begin with the return of a character that fans have awaited for years. I’m referring to the nefarious EJ DiMera. Yes, EJ FINALLY made his return to Salem this week, with a new face. Unfortunately, James Scott (the former portrayer) did not assume the role, the character is being portrayed by Dan Feuerriegel. Rather Feurriegel can capture that magic that Scott delivered to the character is yet to be determined.