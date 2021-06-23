Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baseball

Tarpons Notebook: First Losing Series

By John Brophy
pinstripedprospects.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was expected to be a competitive series and the first real adversity that Tampa has faced all season and indeed that came to fruition. The Bradenton Marauders handed the Tarpons their first losing series last week, with Tampa going 2-4 at home, and narrowing their lead in the West Division going into the new…

www.pinstripedprospects.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tarpons Notebook#The Bradenton Marauders#Dugout Membership Monthly#Dugout Membership Annual
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
Related
MLBOver the Monster

Red Sox 3, Royals 7: An ugly way to lose a series

The Red Sox have a big week ahead of them with series against both the Rays and Yankees coming up. They did not go into those series with the momentum they were seeking, dropping two of three to the Royals. The series finale on Sunday was particularly ugly, with the Red Sox losing in just about every way possible. Nathan Eovaldi had a slog of an afternoon after a quick first inning, struggling all day to miss bats. He was also let down by his defense, even getting into the action with a costly miscue of his own. And the offense just couldn’t get anything going against Royals starter Mike Minor. And to top it all off, they also lost two players to injury, with Kevin Plawecki tweaking a hamstring and Christian Arroyo suffering a bone bruise on a collision with Kiké Hernández. It was not a great day, is what I’m saying.
Virginia StatePosted by
WBIR

Vols drop first game in College World Series, lose 6-0 to Virginia

OMAHA, Neb. — The Vols stranded eight runners, en route to a 6-0 loss to Virginia in the College World Series. This is Tennessee's third shutout loss of the season. Cavaliers catcher Logan Michaels opened the scoring with a solo home run in the third inning. He also started Virginia's scoring spurt in the seventh with a RBI single. UVA recorded three more RBI singles in the frame to take a 5-0 lead. They added one more run in the ninth.
GolfFosters Daily Democrat

Seacoast Am notebook: Defending champ Groft in the mix after first round

RYE – Eighty-nine other participants, a slight overcast cloud cover, a light drizzle and windy conditions were all obstacles that reigning champion Harvin Groft was up against during Friday's first round of the 41st annual Seacoast Amateur Golf Championship at Abenaqui Country Club. "It was misty all morning," said Groft,...
College SportsDaily Times

NOTEBOOK: Vols' lefty struggles pop up in College World Series opener

OMAHA, Neb. — Tennessee ranks sixth in the nation in runs, but it is less effective when facing left-handed pitchers on the mound. The Vols entered the College World Series batting .261 against southpaws as opposed to .285 versus right-handed pitchers, and it drew one of the best left-handed arms in the nation in Virginia’s Andrew Abbott in their opening game. Abbott was dominant, limiting Tennessee to five hits over six shutout innings while striking out 10 to surpass Vanderbilt’s Jack Leiter as the nation’s leader in strikeouts (162) and hand UT a 6-0 loss Sunday inside TD Ameritrade Park.
Orlando, FLclick orlando

Orlando Pride lose first game of season, fall 2-1 at Houston

The saying that “all good things must come to an end” applied to the Orlando Pride on Saturday. For the first time this year, the Pride suffered a loss, seeing their seven-game unbeaten streak to start the season end in a 2-1 defeat at the Houston Dash. Two first-half goals...
Iowa StateOmaha.com

Omaha Storm Chasers lose final game of Iowa series

DES MOINES — Emmanuel Rivera hit his 14th home run this season, but that was all the offense the Storm Chasers managed Sunday as Iowa earned a 6-1 win over Omaha. Iowa broke the game open with three runs in the fourth and two more in the fifth. Omaha starter...
Lakeland, FLThe Ledger

Tarpons trounce Flying Tigers

LAKELAND — It was a long afternoon for the Lakeland Flying Tigers on Sunday as they were beaten 15-2 by the Tampa Tarpons in Southeast Low-A action on Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium. Lakeland pitchers struggled as they gave up 17 base hits, 15 earned runs and 10 walks.
Falmouth, MAcapenews.net

Commodores Lose For First Time

No team has gotten off to a hotter start at the plate than the Bourne Braves, and that trend continued on Wednesday, June 23, in Falmouth. The Braves, who have averaged better than eight runs per game to start the season, had their biggest game of the year so far as they outslugged the Commodores in Falmouth, 13-8.
NBAPosted by
WSB Radio

Hawks lose to Bucks 125-91, series tied 1-1

MILWAUKEE, Wi. — The Hawks came into Game 2 outmatched against the Bucks, losing to Milwaukee 125-91 inside Fiserv Forum on Friday night. Trae Young was the leading scorer for Atlanta, dropping 15 points and three assists for the night. John Collins was the second leading scorer for the Hawks, ending the game with 11 points and eight rebounds.
Midland, TXMidland Reporter-Telegram

Sockers lose first game at Irving HC

IRVING – The Midland-Odessa Sockers FC dropped its first game of the season with a 2-0 loss at Irving FC on Saturday night. Irving FC (3-4-1, 10 points in the NPSL’s Lone Star Conference Division) got both of its goals in the first half as Robbie Jenkinson scored in the 14th minute, while Joe Conway added another goal in the 30th minute.
MLBtucson.com

D-backs squander lead, lose game and series to Padres in San Diego

SAN DIEGO — Fernando Tatis Jr. hit a go-ahead double during a three-run rally in the seventh inning and the San Diego Padres avoided another loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks, prevailing 5-4 Sunday to take two of three against the team with baseball’s worst record. Arizona routed the Padres 10-1...
Ridgefield, WAYakima Herald Republic

Yakima Valley Pippins lose second straight to drop series at Ridgefield

RIDGEFIELD — Yakima Valley's offense returned to form but the Pippins still couldn't score enough to top Ridgefield in a 13-9 loss Thursday night. Willie Lajoie's three-run homer sparked a five-run third inning to give the Pippins a brief 6-4 lead. The Raptors responded with four runs of their own in the bottom of the inning and never trailed again to hand Yakima Valley its first series loss of the season.
NBArockchalktalk.com

Notebook: Marcus Morris Loses Close One in Thrilling Finish vs Suns

"He's a proven stretch-the-floor big — and one of four transfers Texas has enrolled who averaged double-digits at the high-major level last season, the others being Dylan Disu from Vanderbilt, Timmy Allen from Utah and Christian Bishop from Creighton," Parrish said of Mitchell. "I was able to meet the coaching...
BaseballMountain Press

Smokies lose series at Braves, host Trash Pandas this week

PEARL, Miss. — The Tennessee Smokies sandwiched two wins at the Mississippi Braves last week around a four-game losing streak. Tennessee narrowly won last Tuesday’s series opener, 2-1, and blanked the Braves on Sunday, 2-0, but in between they were outscored 18-5. Luis Lugo earned the victory on the mound...
MLBBoston Herald

Red Sox Notebook: Ace Chris Sale faces hitters for first time since Tommy John surgery

Chris Sale can check off another important milestone in his return from Tommy John surgery. The Red Sox ace threw to live hitters on Saturday afternoon at Fenway Park, the first time he’s done so since last February. The session simulated a game day, as Sale warmed up in the bullpen before throwing 15 pitches. He used his fastball, changeup and slider and once again, the reports were encouraging.