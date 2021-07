Not long after Nintendo released the Switch, publishers quickly realized it was a great platform to eventually send just about every game. Getting games that were originally on more powerful platforms to run on Nintendo’s hybrid handheld platform does require making certain concessions, though. Oftentimes this results in the Switch version being the worst version of a game (but still a good game) and the portability factor can offset some of the other technical shortcomings. Doom Eternal falls into this this category. There’s no denying that out of the available platforms the Switch version is clearly weakest, but that doesn’t mean it’s a bad game, just not the ideal way to experience it. The same can apply to its first expansion The Ancient Gods – Part One.