Russia says British destroyer violated maritime law - Interfax

MOSCOW, June 23 (Reuters) - Russia's defence ministry said on Wednesday that the British Navy destroyer Defender violated a United Nations convention on maritime law by trespassing into Russian waters, Interfax news agency reported.

The ministry urged London to investigate the actions of the ship's crew. The British government has denied any confrontation had taken place and said HMS Defender entered an internationally recognised traffic corridor. read more

