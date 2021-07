The Czech Republic face Denmark in a fascinating UEFA Euro 2020 quarter-final today in Azerbaijan. Having unexpectedly taken out a very decent Netherlands side, the Czechs will feel that anything is possible. So will Denmark, though, with the Danes now the people's choice for champions – but who will make the semis? Czech Republic vs Denmark is free to watch on the ITV Hub at 5pm BST. Make sure you know how to watch a Czech Republic vs Denmark live stream, wherever you are in the world.