Case activity for Nathan McGhe vs Christina Notingham on June 21

The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois reported the following activities in the suit brought by Joshua Le Hoskins against Alexander Rodman, B. Blum, Brandon Justice, C / O Pestka, C. Heck, C. Wal, Charles Swisher, Daniel J. Haris, G. Hale, James Belford, James Grove, Jana Rueter, Jese Reid, Justin Jurkowski, Justin Kulich, Kale Lively, Lary Penland, Lori Paterson, Mark Bel, Mathew Johnson, Michael Bailey, Michael Bartoloti, Mr. Adams, Mr. Beryhil, Mr. Blaylock, Mr. Bowles, Mr. Brock, Mr. Bryant, Mr. Coley, Mr. Dudek, Mr. Frank, Mr. Hagston, Mr. Hankins, Mr. Herman, Mr. Johnson, Mr. Litle, Mr. Lueker, Mr. Mays, Mr. Meracle, Mr. Miler, Mr. Porter, Mr. Rich, Mr. S Brown, Mr. Spiler, Mr. Sumers, Mr. Uraski, Mr. Vaughn, Mr. Wanack, Mr. Wangler, Ms. Caciopo, Patrick Pek, Percy Myers, Philip Baker, Robert Oleary, Robert Tomshack, S Mumbower, S. Petitjean, T. Vanderkhove, Tod Schlot and W. Shirley on June 21.