Zachary E. Love is disbarred as a spokesperson in Colville Tribal Court

(Nespelem, WA) — Zachary E. Love has been disbarred as a Spokesperson in Colville Tribal Court. Mr. Love was found to have repeatedly and aggressively misrepresented himself as attorney, when he is in fact not an attorney. He also engaged in behavior which was unprofessional, at best, and cannot be tolerated in a Spokesperson in Tribal Court. By so doing, Mr. Love failed to maintain at all times the respect due the Tribal Court and its officers, failed to employ only such means as are consistent with truth and honor, failed to never seek to mislead a judge by any false statement, and failed to abstain from all offensive conduct in Tribal Court.