Explore the Spooky Side of The Wisconsin Dells on the Ghost Boat Tour

Are you looking to get a different view of the Wisconsin Dells and explore its spooky side? Get out at night and see what the haunted canyon has to offer with the Ghost Boat Tour .

Wisconsin Dells Ghost Boat Tours Image Courtesy of Twokidsandacoupon.com

Does the Waterpark Capital of the world have a spooky side? Wisconsin Dells legends tell of ancient canyons buried deep in the rocky banks of the Wisconsin River, where dark things haunt the passageways and shadows move in the moonlight. What lurks inside? Take an eerie, after-dark journey up-river by boat and then WALK through the shadow-haunted passages, and find out.

Wisconsin Dells’ scariest and most intense attraction, the Ghost Boat is a unique and adventurous way to explore the Wisconsin Dells and includes a journey into the haunted canyon. Throughout summer and into fall visitors can dare to experience the after-dark boat ride and terrifying walk through an eerie canyon. What lurks in the darkness? Dare to join them and find out! Climb aboard for an experience you’ll never forget . . . assuming you come back.

Wisconsin Dells Ghost Boat Tours Image Courtesy of Twokidsandacoupon.com

What to Expect on the Wisconsin Dells Ghost Boat Tour

The Wisconsin Dells Ghost Boat tour is part night time boat ride, part hike through a canyon and part an outdoor haunted house. The cliffs are amazing and while we weren’t quite able to catch all the spooky stories due to some noisy fellow passengers, it was a fun and different way to explore the spooky side of the Wisconsin Dells.

One thing that visitors will want to know about this tour is that about half of it is physical. It is more than just a boat ride. Because part of this attraction is wandering through the twists and turns of an area canyon, there is quite a bit of walking involved, some on stairs or uneven terrain. I’d recommend comfortable walking shoes, and because some of the areas are a tight fit, pack light and avoid carrying lots of bags or other items.

Throughout the adventure, you’ll find various scares and scenery fitting for a haunted tour. My teen loved the spooky nature, but my tween wasn’t quite old enough to feel comfortable with it. I’d definitely recommend it for ages 14 and up, and if your child is more on the sensitive side, you may want to wait until they are a bit older. This tour is definitely lots of fun for adults who love to be scared, and would make a fun group activity for grownups.

GHOST BOAT operates nightly from Memorial Day weekend thru Labor Day, then on weekends (Friday & Saturday nights) through Halloween. Call 608.254.8555 for information or visit them online at www.dellsghostboat.com .

Looking to save money on the Ghost Boat and other area Wisconsin Dells attractions? Check out the promotional packages here. You can also purchase tickets at any Dells Boat Tours®, Original Wisconsin Ducks®, or Jet boat Adventures ticket office.

The Ghost Boat is located at 11 Broadway, Downtown Wisconsin Dells. The boat tour departs from this main landing in downtown Wisconsin Dells. Lots of ample free parking is available nearby this attraction. If you have a little bit of extra time before your tour, we loved the outdoor live music and the fun gift shops nearby.

To get there, from the Lake Delton area cross the Wisconsin River into downtown Wisconsin Dells. Just across the river, free parking is available in the Dells Boat Tours lot immediately to the right. From this lot, cross the street to the north side, where the Main Landing building is located.

Reservations for this attraction are highly recommended and if you just show up at tour time, you may not be able to secure a seat. Stop by their location or one of the different ticket offices around the Dells to make reservations, or you purchase your tickets online here .

Is your family visiting the Wisconsin Dells for the first time? Be sure to check out our Newsbreak article on what to expect when visiting the Wisconsin Dells and our other reviews of area attractions.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.