Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kimberly Ritter

Explore the Spooky Side of The Wisconsin Dells on the Ghost Boat Tour

Posted by 
Kimberly Ritter
Kimberly Ritter
 10 days ago

Are you looking to get a different view of the Wisconsin Dells and explore its spooky side? Get out at night and see what the haunted canyon has to offer with the Ghost Boat Tour.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07VvOJ_0acwloK000
Wisconsin Dells Ghost Boat ToursImage Courtesy of Twokidsandacoupon.com

Does the Waterpark Capital of the world have a spooky side? Wisconsin Dells legends tell of ancient canyons buried deep in the rocky banks of the Wisconsin River, where dark things haunt the passageways and shadows move in the moonlight. What lurks inside? Take an eerie, after-dark journey up-river by boat and then WALK through the shadow-haunted passages, and find out.

Wisconsin Dells’ scariest and most intense attraction, the Ghost Boat is a unique and adventurous way to explore the Wisconsin Dells and includes a journey into the haunted canyon. Throughout summer and into fall visitors can dare to experience the after-dark boat ride and terrifying walk through an eerie canyon. What lurks in the darkness? Dare to join them and find out! Climb aboard for an experience you’ll never forget . . . assuming you come back.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36dKUw_0acwloK000
Wisconsin Dells Ghost Boat ToursImage Courtesy of Twokidsandacoupon.com

What to Expect on the Wisconsin Dells Ghost Boat Tour

The Wisconsin Dells Ghost Boat tour is part night time boat ride, part hike through a canyon and part an outdoor haunted house. The cliffs are amazing and while we weren’t quite able to catch all the spooky stories due to some noisy fellow passengers, it was a fun and different way to explore the spooky side of the Wisconsin Dells.

One thing that visitors will want to know about this tour is that about half of it is physical. It is more than just a boat ride. Because part of this attraction is wandering through the twists and turns of an area canyon, there is quite a bit of walking involved, some on stairs or uneven terrain. I’d recommend comfortable walking shoes, and because some of the areas are a tight fit, pack light and avoid carrying lots of bags or other items.

Throughout the adventure, you’ll find various scares and scenery fitting for a haunted tour. My teen loved the spooky nature, but my tween wasn’t quite old enough to feel comfortable with it. I’d definitely recommend it for ages 14 and up, and if your child is more on the sensitive side, you may want to wait until they are a bit older. This tour is definitely lots of fun for adults who love to be scared, and would make a fun group activity for grownups.

GHOST BOAT operates nightly from Memorial Day weekend thru Labor Day, then on weekends (Friday & Saturday nights) through Halloween. Call 608.254.8555 for information or visit them online at www.dellsghostboat.com.

Looking to save money on the Ghost Boat and other area Wisconsin Dells attractions? Check out the promotional packages here. You can also purchase tickets at any Dells Boat Tours®, Original Wisconsin Ducks®, or Jet boat Adventures ticket office.

The Ghost Boat is located at 11 Broadway, Downtown Wisconsin Dells. The boat tour departs from this main landing in downtown Wisconsin Dells. Lots of ample free parking is available nearby this attraction. If you have a little bit of extra time before your tour, we loved the outdoor live music and the fun gift shops nearby.

To get there, from the Lake Delton area cross the Wisconsin River into downtown Wisconsin Dells. Just across the river, free parking is available in the Dells Boat Tours lot immediately to the right. From this lot, cross the street to the north side, where the Main Landing building is located.

Reservations for this attraction are highly recommended and if you just show up at tour time, you may not be able to secure a seat. Stop by their location or one of the different ticket offices around the Dells to make reservations, or you purchase your tickets online here.

Is your family visiting the Wisconsin Dells for the first time? Be sure to check out our Newsbreak article on what to expect when visiting the Wisconsin Dells and our other reviews of area attractions.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Community Policy
Kimberly Ritter

Kimberly Ritter

485
Followers
119
Post
30K+
Views
ABOUT

Two Kids and a Coupon is a frugal family website that shares news, ideas, entertainment, activities, recipes, and tips for today’s busy parents and family on a budget.

 https://www.twokidsandacoupon.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wisconsin River#The Ghost Boat Tour#The Waterpark Capital#Wisconsin Dells#Original Wisconsin Ducks#Newsbreak#Creator Program
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Related
Eugene, ORPosted by
The Hill

Biden on Richardson suspension: 'The rules are the rules'

President Biden weighed in on Sha’Carri Richardson’s one-month suspension amid her positive marijuana test, telling reporters Saturday that "the rules are the rules." Richardson agreed to the suspension after testing positive for THC, a chemical found in marijuana, after her win at the women’s 100-meter during the U.S. Olympic team trials in Eugene, Ore.
EuropePosted by
CBS News

Vatican indicts 10, including cardinal, for financial crimes

The Vatican on Saturday announced that is charging 10 people with financial crimes, including a prominent Italian cardinal. The charges included embezzlement, money laundering, fraud, extortion and abuse of office relating to financial investments the financial arm of the Vatican made in London in 2018. Cardinal Giovanni Angelo Becciu, who...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

Five questions and answers on the COVID-19 delta variant

The delta variant of the coronavirus is spreading rapidly across the world, prompting new lockdowns and restrictions in certain countries. In the U.S, it accounts for an increasing number of new infections. Here are five frequently asked questions and answers about the variant. How widespread is it?. Delta has been...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

The Supreme Court upholds states' efforts to ensure voter integrity

Last week in Brnovich v. Democratic National Committee, the Supreme Court concluded that states could enact commonsense and necessary protections to ensure the integrity of their electoral systems. States such as Georgia, Iowa and Florida can rest assured that specious challenges to their legitimate efforts to guarantee the sanctity of the vote will not be supported by activist judges.
EnvironmentNBC News

Elsa weakens to tropical storm but still worries forecasters

Elsa weakened enough Saturday morning from hurricane status to a tropical storm, even as it still counts as the first hurricane of the 2021 Atlantic season. In fact Elsa was right on the cusp of becoming a hurricane again Saturday, with sustained winds at 70 miles per hour, just under the 74 mph Category 1 hurricane threshold, according to the National Hurricane Center.