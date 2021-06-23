Cancel
Three Areas Of Impact For AI In Fintech

By Eric Solis
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFounder & CEO of MovoCash, Inc., where he's combining the best of banking & blockchain through MOVO, a highly secure payment card platform. Artificial intelligence (AI) has transformed financial services in recent years and is poised to completely revolutionize the world of payments in the near future. With the ability to quickly analyze massive quantities of data to derive important insights and information, AI is used by businesses to create efficiencies and recognize patterns that can improve decision making. The average consumer may not even realize the many ways AI is already being used behind the scenes by the businesses interacted with every day, but as many lives continue to become more connected and more reliant on digital technologies and processes, its use is likely to only increase. This can bring many benefits, such as helping the financial industry fight fraud, deliver better customer experiences and create new efficiencies and conveniences when it comes to payments.

