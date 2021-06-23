Cancel
The IC Roundtable: Reactions to NCAA v. Alston Decision

By Jon Seiglie
247Sports
247Sports
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Supreme Court of the United States issued yet another legal defeat to the NCAA on Monday, when the decision in NCAA v. Alston was released. In a unanimous decision, the high court of the land ruled against the NCAA, setting a precedent that the organization cannot limit college athletes receiving certain education-related benefits from universities and others. While the majority opinion itself was relatively narrow in its focus, it was a concurring opinion from Justice Kavanaugh that captured the headlines, as it seemingly laid the groundwork for future legal challenges to the NCAA's ability to limit athletes from receiving other types of compensation. While the true impact from Monday's decision will take time to fully realize, the IC roundtable crew of Buck Sanders, Mike Ingersoll, and Jason Staples join host Jon Seiglie to share their thoughts and reactions on what could be a landmark legal decision in college sports history.

247Sports

247Sports

#Unanimous Decision#Google Podcasts#The Supreme Court#Ncaa V Alston#Ingersoll#Justice Kavanaugh
