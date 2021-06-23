Conan O'Brien Smokes a Joint with Seth Rogen on Live TV During Final Week of His TBS Talk Show
On Tuesday evening, the 58-year-old late-night comedian smoked a joint with Seth Rogen during one of the final episodes of his TBS series, Conan. The moment began after O'Brien told Rogen, 39, that he appears to be "a guy who's relaxed, centered, like you know who you are," before he then explained to the actor that he is about to have a lot of free time before he moves over to HBO Max once his current series ends.people.com