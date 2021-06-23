Conan O'Brien Smokes a Joint with Seth Rogen on Live TV During Final Week of His TBS Talk Show

With Conan O’Brien’s schedule clearing up after his final show on June 24, Seth Rogen has a very on-brand suggestion for what he should fill it with: clouds of smoke. The Martha Stewart of comedy and owner of Houseplant cannabis even brought his own joint along to Conan on Tuesday, eagerly offering it up to the admittedly high-strung host. “This is how lame I am: For a second I thought, ‘He brought a birthday candle?’” Conan takes a sniff. “That is no birthday candle.” After attempting to light the back — “120 people [going], ‘Other way! Other way!’” Andy Richter chimes in — Conan takes a hit to the chest and passes it around. “I’m so happy with what just happened,” Rogen giggles. You trying to cyphe? Watch them smoke weed with no employment consequences above.