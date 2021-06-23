Cancel
Oklahoma State

Oklahoma COVID cases on the rise once again

By Dan Snyder
okcfox.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — As COVID-19 cases plunge across the U.S., we took a look at what we're seeing here in Oklahoma. Our 7-day average is down 96% from our peak in January when we averaged more than 4,200 cases per day. But, one warning: cases are ticking back up...

