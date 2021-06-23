Oklahoma COVID cases on the rise once again

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH)--The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) released guidance for mitigating the spread of the coronavirus over the Fourth of July weekend on Friday. “We hope you take this time to relax with family and friends,” said Dr. Lance Frye, Commissioner of Health for the state of Oklahoma. “However, we want everyone to be cautious when gathering this weekend, especially if you have not been vaccinated, as some areas across the state are seeing an uptick in recent case numbers. Some COVID-19 variants, particularly the Delta variant, are more transmissible among people who haven’t received the vaccine and could potentially cause severe illness.”