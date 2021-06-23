Hologic Receives CE Mark for Molecular Test to Quantify Cytomegalovirus

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volume 6, Article number: 248 (2021) Cite this article. X-linked sideroblastic anemia (XLSA), which is the most common genetic form of congenital sideroblastic anemia, is typically characterized by reduced heme synthesis and the presence of bone marrow (BM) ring sideroblasts containing pathologic iron deposits in the mitochondria.1 Notably, most of the reported XLSA male cases are caused by mutations in the gene encoding 5-aminolevulinate synthase 2 (ALAS2). Hematopoietic stem cells (HSCs) transplantation is the only effective treatment to cure XLSA, but with limitations including the uncertain availability of suitable donors and transplantation-associated mortality and morbidity such as graft-versus-host disease and immune rejection. Clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats-associated protein-9 nuclease (CRISPR/Cas9) technology, has shown tremendous potential for the clinical treatment of inherited diseases through transplantation of genetically modified HSCs.2 Here, we developed an efficient gene-editing platform to repair pathogenic mutations in the ALAS2 gene in CD34+ hematopoietic stem and progenitor cells (HSPCs) from XLSA patients, providing the groundwork for a potential therapy for XLSA (Supplemental Fig. S1).