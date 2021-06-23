Cancel
NFL

Assault, battery charges dropped against ex-NFL player Derrius Guice

By Neal Augenstein
WTOP
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFour misdemeanor counts against Derrius Guice have been dropped, related to a series of domestic assaults involving the former Washington Football Team running back in 2020 in Loudoun County, Virginia. Guice, who had been charged with three misdemeanor counts of assault and battery, and one charge of destruction of property...

