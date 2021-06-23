Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ventura County, CA

Britney Spears Rocks Short Shorts While Out 1 Day Before Addressing Court In Conservatorship Hearing

By Eric Todisco
Posted by 
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 10 days ago

Britney Spears was seen exiting the Ventura County Sheriff’s department on June 22 — just one day before the singer is set to speak in court on her controversial conservatorship.

Britney Spears, 39, was seen in public on Tuesday, June 22 ahead of her major court appearance in her ongoing conservatorship battle scheduled for the next day. The “Toxic” singer was photographed leaving the Ventura County Sheriff’s department in Ca. wearing blue short shorts and a white button up shirt, which she added to with a long a gray cardigan. Britney tried to keep herself incognito with sunglasses to finish off her look. See the photos HERE.

For the first time, Britney will speak directly to a court in Los Angeles on Wednesday, June 23. As fans know, she’s seeking to have her father Jamie Spears, 68, replaced as her conservator by Jodi Montgomery, her temporary care manager. Her controversial conservatorship was the subject of the 2021 documentary Framing Britney Spears. It is still unclear what Britney will reveal to the probate court, but her attorney Samuel Ingham asked in April that her testimony be heard “on an expedited basis.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XXnX8_0acwkrcK00
Shutterstock

Britney has been under a court-ordered conservatorship for the past 13 years, which came following a series of psychiatric hospitalizations in early 2008. Since then, she’s been high functioning enough to do two world tours, release four albums and put on a wildly successful four year residency at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas. Yet her finances, estate and career are still controlled by her dad.

Britney has asked that Jodi stay on as conservator of her “person” — meaning she liaises with Britney’s medical team for her well being. Jodi was given the position temporarily in 2019 when her father stepped down for health reasons. But Jamie is now co-conservator along with the wealth management firm Bessemer Trust over Britney’s estate. In Nov. 2020, Britney told the court via her lawyer Samuel that she is “afraid” of her father and that “she will not perform again if her father is in charge of her career.”

Framing Britney Spears, which dropped on Feb. 5, brought newfound worldwide attention to Britney’s conservatorship situation. She finally addressed the doc in a March 30 Instagram post. “I didn’t watch the documentary but from what I did see of it I was embarrassed by the light they put me in…I cried for two weeks and well….I still cry sometimes!!!!” Britney wrote. “I do what I can in my own spirituality with myself to try and keep my own joy…love…and happiness!!!”

Community Policy
View All 52 Commentsarrow_down
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
63K+
Followers
7K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Ventura County, CA
Entertainment
County
Ventura County, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Britney Spears
IN THIS ARTICLE
#1 Day#Conservatorship#Bessemer Trust#Instagram
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
HollywoodLife

Britney Spears’ Co-Conservator Files To Withdraw After Her Testimony: We ‘Respect Her Wishes’

The company that serves as Britney Spears’ co-conservator pulled out of the arrangement, after Britney’s emotional testimony. Bessemer Trust, the company that co-manages Britney Spears’, 39, conservatorship, withdrew from agreement on Thursday July 1, after the pop singer gave an emotional testimony asking to be released from the conservatorship. The private wealth management firm said that it “respects” Britney’s request to be taken out of the conservatorship. “As a result of the conservatee’s testimony at the June 23 hearing, however, Petitioner has become aware that the Conservatee objects to the continuance of her Conservatorship and desires to terminate the conservatorship. Petitioner has heard the Conservatee and respects her wishes” the company said in a court-filing obtained by HollywoodLife.
CelebritiesPosted by
HollywoodLife

Gavin Rossdale Is Seen Walking Dog Alone On Day Ex Gwen Stefani Could Marry Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani’s ex Gavin Rossdale has been spotted walking his pup while rocking army green overalls, amid Gwen’s wedding speculation. Gavin Rossdale, 55, appeared to be in high spirits when he was seen walking his dog on July 2. The Bush frontman was photographed going for a stroll with his sweet pup Chewy as he kicked off his holiday weekend. The singer opted for a black tee and army green overalls, along with green sneakers, as he wore his shoulder-length hair down in loose curls.
CelebritiesPosted by
HollywoodLife

Blake Shelton ‘Can’t Believe’ Gwen Stefani Has ‘Chosen Him’ As Reported Oklahoma Wedding Nears

Blake Shelton has always been in ‘disbelief’ over his relationship with the amazing Gwen Stefani, a source tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY ahead of their nuptials. Blake Shelton, 44, just can’t believe Gwen Stefani, 51, is going to be his bride. “Blake has always been in disbelief that Gwen is with him,” a source tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “He’s always joked but also meant it that she is way out of his league and he can’t believe she’s chosen to be with him. They have a really health and happy relationship and truly love one another,” the insider added of the oh-so-in-love couple.
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

Britney Spears is 'driving the cheapest car known to mankind,' but what is it?

Britney Spears is currently enjoying a Hawaiian vacation with her boyfriend Sam Asghari after days of bombshell revelations from her recent conservatorship hearing. The performer has been posting Instagram videos from her Maui hideaway, including one of her dancing in a red bikini and high heels that elicited a "LIVE YOUR BEST LIFE QUEEN" response from "Jersey Shore" star Snookie.
CelebritiesPosted by
The US Sun

Britney Spears’ ex husband Jason Alexander says testimony ‘didn’t even scratch surface of the abuse’ in conservatorship

Britney Spears' ex-husband Jason Alexander allegedly claimed her testimony 'didn't even scratch the surface of the abuse' in her conservatorship. The @FreeBritneyLive Twitter account claimed to have an "exclusive statement" from Jason, 38. According to the statement from @FreeBritneyLive, Britney’s first husband was supposedly "forced to sign an NDA" but...
CelebritiesPosted by
SheKnows

Britney Spears’ Dad Has More & More Stars Coming Out to Confirm His Behavior

In the late hours of June 30, the world learned that Britney Spears’ November 2020 request to have her father, Jamie Spears, removed as her co-conservator was denied by Judge Brenda Penny, according to CNN. This latest chapter in the pop star’s fight to regain her autonomy over her body and career comes after her brave testimony on June 23, where she detailed the trauma she’s endured under her conservatorship. After the ruling was announced, however, former collaborator Iggy Azalea took to Twitter to make more claims that seemingly indicated just how abusive Jamie Spears has allegedly been as his daughter’s co-conservator.
CelebritiesPosted by
Distractify

Britney Spears' Father and Sister Are Both in Hot Water — Here's Why

Musical legend Britney Spears appeared in court after 13 years of silence to reveal shocking details about her current reality. The biggest and perhaps most distressing part is that it appears that the suffering she says she faces in her conservatorship is primarily due to the severe control of her father, Jamie Spears. Although Jamie Spears is not her only conservator, it's been speculated for years that he is the primary decision-maker in the situation.
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Britney Spears turns on alerts with new and suspicious messages

A Britney Spears loves connecting with fans on social media, but her new posts are hard to understand. The legendary 39-year-old star came to Instagram on Tuesday March 23rd to share various posts, all referring to the color red. However, many fans seemed confused by this, given that it did not show red in the posts.
Theater & Dancerobbreport.com

Britney Spears’s Malibu Beach House in ‘Sometimes’ Hits the Market for $44.5 Million

“It’s not that I don’t wanna stay… but every time you come too close, I move away.” So croons Britney Spears in her hit sophomore single “Sometimes.” Now the owners of the Malibu estate where the pop ballad’s iconic music video was lensed are singing the same tune as they just put the pad on the market. While I’m sure it’s not that they don’t wanna stay, it definitely looks like they will be moving away soon!
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

Meghan McCain calls on FBI to immediately 'extradite' Britney Spears from her home following court testimony

"The View" co-host Meghan McCain reacted strongly Thursday to singer Britney Spears' court testimony this week asking for her conservatorship to be removed from her father. Discussing Spears' arguments with her co-hosts, McCain said the testimony made her feel "physically ill," likened her circumstances to a victim of human trafficking, and called on the FBI to immediately "extradite her from her home" to stop what she called abuse from her family.
CelebritiesMSNBC

Britney Spears' IUD testimony was disturbing — and connects to a larger societal pattern

Conservatorships are used for people who can’t handle their own affairs — financial or otherwise. They’re used for people with dementia at the end of their lives or for people with long-term cognitive impairment. But in Britney Spears’ case, a conservatorship that was originally put in place as a “temporary” emergency measure in 2008, is now going on its 13th year. Spears wants out. And after searing testimony in court Wednesday, it seems like much of the world has rallied to the star's side.