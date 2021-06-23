Cancel
Europe

Russia Says It Fired Warning Shots At UK Ship

By Anastasia CLARK
International Business Times
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRussia on Wednesday said it fired warning shots at a British navy destroyer in the Black Sea after it violated the country's territorial waters, but the UK denied the incident had occurred. Incidents involving Western aircraft and ships are not uncommon at Russia's borders, especially during heightened tensions with Washington,...

