Whether it be through a trade, free agency, or the NBA Draft, the San Antonio Spurs are likely looking for help in their frontcourt. In the draft, the Spurs ought to take a look at Duke forward Jalen Johnson, who had a roller-coaster ride for the ages throughout his freshman season. Once considered a "lock" to be chosen in the top half of the lottery in the 2021 NBA Draft, Johnson has slid down draft boards considerably in recent months. But is it for good reason?