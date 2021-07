After the PGA Tour began permitting players to use percussive massage devices during competition, average golfers have been interested in trying them. It only takes a few moments of testing out the tools to understand how it can help your golf game and overall wellness, but the price tags usually are a little tougher to swallow. Typically, these massage guns are available in the $200-400 price range, and you’ll pay more for more powerful motors, quieter devices and techy add-ons like Bluetooth connection, app capabilities and customizable settings. If you’ve considered purchasing a percussive massage gun, sales events like Amazon Prime Day are a great opportunity to save a little on bigger purchases like this. We rounded up the best deals on massage guns during the Amazon Prime Day sale (June 21-22).