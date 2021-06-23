Craig Melvin reveals how Stephen Colbert once gave him an important pep talk

A chance encounter for a nervous Craig Melvin turned into a pep talk he needed back in 2008 when he was on his way to an interview in New York City for a television job. Craig shared on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" Tuesday night how he happened to be seated next to Colbert on a flight out of Columbia, South Carolina, and received some words of encouragement from his fellow South Carolina native ahead of a crucial juncture in his career.