Germany will try to build on a dominant performance as it closes out the Euro 2020 group stage by hosting Hungary on Wednesday in Munich. Germany cruised past Portugal 4-2 on Saturday, but the stakes will be high on Wednesday as both teams need a win to assure advancement from Group F. Germany, a 1-0 loser to France in the opener, could still advance as a third-place finisher if it loses and France beats Portugal. The Hungarians have played hard-nosed defense but lost 3-0 to Portugal after a late barrage before pulling off a stunning 1-1 draw with France on Saturday.