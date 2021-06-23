Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Gold, silver see corrective price bounces at mid-week

By Jim Wyckoff
kitco.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEditor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are moderately up in early U.S. trading Wednesday as the metals...

www.kitco.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Silver Prices#Gold Prices#Gold Trading#Kitco News#Comex#Federal Reserve#Pmi#Nymex#U S Treasury#Doe#Bulls
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Gold
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
MarketsDailyFx

Australian Dollar Correction Brewing: Q3 Top Trading Opportunities

AUD/USD trades to a fresh 2021 low (0.7477) in June as Federal Reserve officials project two rate hikes for 2023, and the exchange rate may continue to give back the V-shape recovery from 2020 as the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) appears to be on track to retain the current course for monetary policy.
MarketsPosted by
Financial World

Gold soars as US job data fails to flesh up early taper-talk bets, posts weekly gain

On Friday, the precious safe-haven gold futures’ prices rose nearly 0.8 per cent, hovering closer to a $1,800 per ounce psychological handle and widening their distances further from a two-month high hit earlier in the week, as the American Dollar fell after US Labour Department’s closely monitored nonfarm payroll data had failed to lift up investors’ morale despite reporting the highest number of job gains in more than 10 months, eventually weighing on investors’ prospects of an initiation of early taper-talks.
Economykdow.biz

Gold, silver rise

The July gold contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange closed today at $1782.60 an ounce – up $6.70. The current silver contract on the "NYMEX" closed at $26.48 an ounce – up 41 cents.
EconomyLeader-Herald

Adirondack Gold & Silver Exchange stays busy

VAIL MILLS — Six days a week, whenever his little store is open, Dick Jones posts the spot prices of gold and silver on a sign visible from the busy highway outside. These prices, like those shown for unleaded at a gas station or the temperatures of faraway places displayed at a travel agency, are an effort to attract customers.
Businesskitco.com

After the worst June since 2013, is gold price ready to rebound?

(Kitco News) After dropping more than 7% in June, gold is trying to rebound. Can the precious metal see $1,800 an ounce breached next week as higher inflation continues to worry industry experts? Here's a look at Kitco's top three stories of the week:. 3. Gold saw its worst June...
CurrenciesDailyFx

British Pound Q3 Technical Forecast: Attractive at Lower Levels

To read the full equity forecast, including the fundamental outlook, download our new 3Q trading guide from the DailyFX Free Trading Guides!. Much like the end of Q1, GBP/USD is closing Q2 on a rather sour note. The pair rejected 1.4240-50 yet again, making it look increasingly like a double top. A sharp deceleration in the Pound following a hawkish twist by the Federal Reserve has made positioning in GBP somewhat cleaner with longs liquidated. However, this point is variable for the Pound, particularly with monetary policy tightening and a strong UK economic outlook very much reflected in the price (OIS markets price BoE hike in Q3 22). As such, it would take a move below 1.3800 to gain momentum towards the 200DMA (1.3622), where buyers are likely to sit in waiting from 1.3670 (Mar-Apr double bottom). On the flip side, the pivotal 1.40 handle may act to cap the upside, making it the first target for bulls to overcome. Should Cable break above the even figure the worst of the struggle in the second and third quarters may be past. That said, Q3 is likely to be a much choppier affair with FX markets experiencing heightened sensitivity to economic data. As it stands, risks are more geared towards dips to 1.3670 and 1.3622 rather than a break of the Feb/June peak where we are more likely to meet firm demand.
Stockskitco.com

Stocks hold near record highs ahead of U.S. payrolls

LONDON, July 2 (Reuters) - Stocks held near record highs on Friday as investors waited to see if U.S. payroll figures will alter their bets on when central banks row back on pandemic stimulus and whether inflation is here to stay. The STOXX index (.STOXX) of 600 leading European companies...
Marketskitco.com

JGB yields fall one day after solid 10-year note auction

TOKYO, July 2 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond yields fell on Friday after solid demand at a 10-year debt auction in the previous session but investors traded cautiously ahead of key U.S. jobs data. The 10-year JGB yield fell one basis point to 0.040%, while the 20-year JGB yield also...
MarketsFXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD refreshes weekly tops post-NFP, remains below $1,800

Gold heads towards $1800 as markets remain cautiously optimistic. Gold awaits NFP to confirm the bullish reversal despite Fed’s hawkish turn. Update: Gold spiked to over one week tops in reaction to mixed US jobs report, albeit lacked any follow-through and remained capped below the $1,800 mark. The headline NFP print smashed expectations and showed that the US economy added 850K new jobs in June. The big beat, however, was offset by an unexpected rise in the US unemployment rate to 5.9% from 5.8% in May. This offered a reason for the US dollar bulls to take some profits off the table, which, in turn, provided a modest lift to the dollar-denominated commodity.
Marketskitco.com

Volatility ahead for gold and silver

Jeff Christian discusses Gold and Silver's narrow price movement over the past few weeks, and what to expect heading into July and August. Also discussed is Basil III's effect on the market, and the relationship between Gold and the Dow Jones Industrial Average.
Marketskitco.com

Gold technical levels ahead of the non-farm payrolls report

(Kitco News) - There are a few very important levels ahead of today's non-farm payroll report this afternoon. Generally, recent readings have caused a reasonable amount of volatility and today could be no exception. There are around 700K jobs expected to be added this time round and last month an increase of 559K was noted. At the moment the price is in the middle of the current consolidation at around $1781.1/oz.
IndustryFXStreet.com

Palladium Price Analysis: XPD/USD awaits US NFP to regain bullish impulse to $2,800

Palladium remains sidelined following a pullback from two-week top. Market sentiment stays sluggish amid pre-NFP anxiety, light calendar. Delta variant woes, mixed data and IMF comments fail to entertain traders. Palladium (XPD/USD) attacks the upper-end of the recent range between $2,768 and $2,756, marking no major intraday moves, ahead of...
Marketskitco.com

Can gold price finally rally after strong jobs report? Jim Wyckoff

Jim Wyckoff, senior analyst of Kitco News, expects more bearishness for gold and silver in the immediate future. After a stronger than expected jobs report, with the economy adding 850,000 nonfarm jobs, higher than the initially expected 700,000, gold climbed higher along with equities. Disclaimer: The content on this website,...
Currencieskelo.com

Dollar’s near-term outlook bright, but to fade in a year: Reuters poll

BENGALURU (Reuters) – Near-term bets in favour of the dollar should be increased, a majority of analysts in Reuters polls said, who however were split on the duration of the greenback’s bullish trend and forecast its allure to fade in a year. Tracking the Federal Reserve’s surprisingly hawkish outlook at...