Diseases & Treatments

Systolic blood pressure above 120 mmHg increases rate of cardiovascular disease

EurekAlert
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNiigata, Japan - An estimated 1.13 billion people worldwide have hypertension or high blood pressure, and two-thirds of these individuals are living in low- and middle-income countries. Blood pressure is the force manifested by circulating blood against the walls of the body's arteries, the major blood vessels in the body. Hypertension is when blood pressure is too high.

#Systolic Blood Pressure#Cardiovascular Disease#Cerebrovascular Disease#Diastolic Blood Pressure#Mmhg#90#Niigata University#Acc#Sbp Dbp#Westerners#Asians
