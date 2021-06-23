Cancel
Alda, NE

I-80 pursuit includes damage at Crane Trust, taxi ride from Alda exit

By JEFF BAHR Grand Island Independent
Columbus Telegram
 10 days ago

A pursuit along Interstate 80 Monday night included damage to fencing at Crane Trust, after which three people hailed a cab at the Alda interchange. Nike Stevens of Chicago was arrested early Tuesday morning by the Nebraska State Patrol. Stevens, 26, was the driver of a Jeep Patriot that also contained a woman and a child. At one point, the Patriot was traveling more than 100 mph, according to the State Patrol.

