Calvin Klein owner to sell Van Heusen, Arrow brand trademarks

By Thomson Reuters
kfgo.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – PVH Corp said on Wednesday it would sell its Izod, Van Heusen, Arrow and Geoffrey Beene trademarks in a deal valued at about $220 million, as it focuses on its Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger divisions. The deal with Authentic Brands Group includes the sale of some intellectual...

kfgo.com
