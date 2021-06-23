Inflation and the Bank of England: what its rate-setters have said

RBA POLICY DECISION (TUE): The Reserve Bank of Australia is expected to maintain the Cash Rate Target and 3-Year Yield Target (NYSE:TGT) at 0.10% at next week’s meeting. However, the focus will be on the central bank’s intentions regarding future bond purchases with the current program valued at AUD 100bln at a weekly pace of AUD 5bln which is set to be depleted in September, while policymakers will also decide whether to retain the April 2024 bond for the 3yr yield target or switch to the next maturity.