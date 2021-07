It wasn’t as captivating, but that almost made them more convincing. It was certainly a goal of different class, as Italy won in a different way.This 2-1 victory over an assertive Austria didn’t come anywhere near as easy as the games before. Italy instead displayed resilience, and some old-fashioned doggedness, as Roberto Mancini made inspired substitutions, with two of them – Federico Chiesa and Matteo Pessina – offering moments of inspiration. There was an irony to the fact they won in a more traditional way, though, since that record defensive run - one set in this very game – was...