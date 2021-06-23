Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Career Development & Advice

How to Break Your Old Thought Patterns and Be Truly Innovative

By Aytekin Tank
New Haven Register
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFifteen years ago, I spent about half of my time doing work I considered myself an expert in. I was an experienced software engineer building a product that people actually liked and used. When I was working on the product, I felt confident and competent. I knew what to expect and how to deliver.

www.nhregister.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Translation#Laptop#Exercise#Jotform#Shoshin#Neuroplasticity#Le Monde
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Laptops
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Marketing
News Break
Career Development & Advice
Related
Posted by
Ladders

“Memento Mori”: A philosophical tool for finding clarity in life

“Memento mori” is the Latin word for ‘remember that you [have to] die’. It’s not a call to despair. It’s a call to appreciate life right now. It’s an ancient practice of remembering that life is not unlimited and using that knowledge to do everything in your power to live a meaningful and fulfilling life. Or better still, using that to determine how we spend our lives.
Adams County, PAGettysburg Times

An apple for your thoughts

The history and very identity of Adams County is its farmland. It is our “coin of the realm,” our draw and attraction. More than that, it is the farming heritage of America in microcosm. People come from all over the world to our county to experience the mid-nineteenth-century rurality and the seminal battle of Gettysburg. It is a refuge where one can enjoy solitude and reflection. It is as though time has stood still on a summer day in 1863. Visitors yearn for the Arcadian farm life that they idealize, read about, and imagine. To sustain this dream, the farm preservationists keep to their labors and the realities and practicality of receiving grants of perpetual easements that protect our farms. Our farming community understands the importance of encroachment by developers and the sprawl that accompanies their storm sewers, streets, utilities, and traffic.
Mental HealthForbes

How To Change Negative Patterns In Your Life

Recent years have witnessed a robust research literature on the outcomes of counseling and psychotherapy. Much of that research began as a quest to understand which techniques are the most effective in helping people make positive life changes. An interesting finding from these studies is that the various evidence-based approaches are effective in initiating and sustaining change and that they appear to be effective because of ingredients they share, not due to their unique elements. My colleagues at SUNY Upstate Medical University and I propose that these common factors can be concentrated to speed the process of emotional and behavioral change. Can we make use of these common factors in our self-help efforts to change negative patterns that interfere with our productivity, success, and happiness? In this article, I will propose several common, effective ingredients of major helping approaches that can catalyze our self-improvement.
FitnessRunnersWorld

Your ‘performance age’ is a better predictor of how old you really are

Performance age – a measure of how fit your are – is a more accurate predictor of longevity than your chronological age. The study, published in the European Journal of Preventative Cardiology, is the largest of its kind, examining more than 126,000 people over a 24-year period. On average, those...
Mental Healththecut.com

How to Break Out of Your Pandemic Procrastination Rut

Some of the pandemic habits we’ve acquired are good to keep — washing hands! Cooking more! — but there’s one holdover from 2020 we could all use a lot less of: procrastinating. It takes many forms, and none are easy to shake. Of course, it’s human to procrastinate, especially if...
Interior Designhouseandhome.com

Ask A Designer: How To Add Serene Color & Pattern To A Bedroom

In this Ask A Designer column, Stacy Begg shares her tips for creating a relaxing respite. Question: As you can see, my principal bedroom is a blank canvas. What color should I paint my walls, and should I paint my chest? Do you have any advice for adding art? — M.U, Apsley, Ontario.
RelationshipsParents Magazine

How to Break Bad Money Habits You Learned From Your Parents

Whether we like it or not, we learn a lot from our parents-including how we handle money. In fact, 30 percent of our financial behavior-good and bad-can be attributed to genetics, according to a 2015 study by the University of Washington that examined the financial decisions of identical twins. Your...
thepampanews.com

Just a thought: Change your life, change your world

It is a Saturday morning and I am here at my keyboard beginning my 1101st “Just A Thought” column. I begin by asking myself the question, “What can I write to change the life of each of my readers?”. This question pushes and challenges me as I really do take...
Relationship Adviceqcnerve.com

The Seeker: Finding Empowerment Through Living in the Now

What does living in the now mean? We’ve all heard it before, but what does it really mean? Pause, and consider for a moment that your life is shaped by every choice that you make (or don’t make). Become aware of any emotions that may swell during this moment of stillness. Do you feel overwhelmed, paralyzed, or empowered?
JobsPosted by
Forbes

How To Think Rigorously About Innovation

Innovation is tricky. Failure rates are high—often in the 90% range. We have already learnt a great deal about more successful approaches from Amazon’s PR/FAQ and Curt Carlson’s NABC developed at SRI International. Another interesting contribution comes from the 2016 book, Jobs to be Done: Theory to Practice by Anthony...
EconomyPosted by
Forbes

Your Approach To Staffing Is Preventing Innovation

Every company wants to create breakthrough innovations. Corporations spend a lot of energy and money trying to make their innovation initiatives work, yet they rarely produce the breakthroughs they want. The companies that successfully create new value do so because they have built a culture that supports ongoing innovation. And while many companies attempt to foster that environment, one of the primary reasons they fail is because the people most likely to drive transformation are in the wrong roles.
CelebritiesVillage Voice

Ike Mann On Why Following Your Passion Is The Only Way To Be Truly Successful

Without their manager, Brian Epstein, it’s doubtful if The Beatles would have scaled the heights they did. The same applies to Colonel Tom Parker and Elvis Presley and endless other acts. Artists need a good manager behind them if they’re to make the most of their talent and fulfill their true potential. Being a good manager is something Ike Mann has turned into a philosophy he governs his life by.
Books & Literatureblcklst.com

Deep Work vs. Shallow Work

As writers, we need to protect time for the former from the encroachment of the latter. Here are four strategies to do precisely that. I recently finished writing a book: The Protagonist’s Journey: An Introduction to Character-Driven Screenwriting and Storytelling (Palgrave Macmillan) It was a totally different experience than working on a screenplay. Different than blogging. Similar but different than writing lectures. It was not only a challenge to hit no more than 100,000 words as stipulated in the contract, it was also a unique creative experience. Look for the book in late fall 2021.
Cell PhonesPosted by
Axios

Your smartphone is breaking up

Even before tech firms are ready to ship the devices that will supplant the smartphone, they've begun breaking the phone into pieces. Why it matters: Tech's giants are scrambling not only to figure out how the future fits together but to seize turf before new markets solidify. How it works:...
Visual ArtThrive Global

How Art Chooses You

It is inherently human to want to reflect your own style and personality in your home or workplace. We purchase art to create a certain feeling or mood in our spaces and to complete the room. Some people seem to understand instinctively which artworks to buy and where they should...
Books & Literaturewhatsupmag.com

My Reading Picks: Creativity

We are always trying to stimulate our minds and keep brains stimulated, but it is just as important to keep our minds creative. Keeping our minds creative is much easier for us to do when we are social, but we are just now getting back into the social swing of things, so reading an extra book can't hurt right? Creativity keeps us innovative and makes us better problem solvers as well.
Photographypetapixel.com

Which is More Important: Technical Photography Skill or an Artistic Eye?

Photographers have always endured an internal debate about the relative importance of learning either technical or artistic aspects. Most lean toward the technical, feeling they have a handle on the artistic side but lack the technical proficiency or expertise to produce really good photographs. This is especially true of digital...