Wellbeing Nutrition Raises $2.2 Mn In Series A Led By Fireside Ventures

By Prabhjeet Bhatla
Entrepreneur
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOpinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Wholefood nutrition company Wellbeing Nutrition that trusts plant-based ingredients to deliver wellness to individuals with fast-paced lives on Wednesday informed to have raised $2.2 million in a Series A round. The round was led by Fireside Ventures and also saw participation from provider of integrated solutions for pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industries ACG.

