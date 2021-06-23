Wellbeing Nutrition Raises $2.2 Mn In Series A Led By Fireside Ventures
Wholefood nutrition company Wellbeing Nutrition that trusts plant-based ingredients to deliver wellness to individuals with fast-paced lives on Wednesday informed to have raised $2.2 million in a Series A round. The round was led by Fireside Ventures and also saw participation from provider of integrated solutions for pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industries ACG.