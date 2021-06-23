Fairfield University Launches Graduate Certificate in Health Communication

Fairfield, CT - According to Johns Hopkins Medicine (2016), “analyzing medical death rate data over an eight-year period, Johns Hopkins patient safety experts have calculated that more than 250,000 deaths per year are due to medical error in the U.S.” These adverse events are more than double what the Institute of Medicine estimated 17 years earlier and are today one of the leading causes of death in America. Not only are these tragedies increasing, but they are in large part due to dysfunctional or ineffective health communication (interpersonal, team, and/or organizational). Consequently, the College of Arts and Sciences developed this program to enhance healthcare professionals’ communication skills with the following goals/objectives: