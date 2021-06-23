United Soccer League and Spokane officials making 'major announcement' Wednesday
SPOKANE, Wash. - The United Soccer League (USL) and Spokane officials are holding a press conference on Wednesday. They say they're making a "major announcement" about the future of professional soccer in downtown Spokane. Mayor Nadine Woodward will be joined by USL representatives and Cindy Wendle, the newly-hired president of the "USL to Spokane." The USL originally said it would come to Spokane when the downtown stadium was approved, which happened last month.www.khq.com